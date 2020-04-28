(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to 2011 when two of the best KMAland 8-player teams ever battled in a state quarterfinal.
Fremont-Mills was in the midst of a dominant state championship season while East Mills was arguably the second-best team in the state. Unfortunately, the two teams played in the same district and were on the same side of the postseason bracket.
In this particular matchup, on November 4th, the Wolverines matched F-M score for score early in the game before the Knights put it on overdrive as they did all season. KMA Sports Hall of Famer Nate Meier rushed for 348 yards and four touchdowns while quarterback AJ Scarborough rushed for two scores and threw for another in a 58-22 win.
East Mills’ record-breaking passing-receiving combination of Luke Schafer and Daniel Duysen connected early on two touchdowns, but a physical and fast F-M defense was too much in the final three quarters.
The Knights eventually beat Armstrong-Ringsted 69-26 in the semifinals and Murray 81-0 in the championship. Listen to the East Mills/Fremont-Mills quarterfinal below.
