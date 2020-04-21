(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back to 2016 and one of the most thrilling state football playoff games in recent memory.
Glenwood clinched their first trip to the UNI Dome on the leg of Seth Little, who avenged earn early-season loss to Carroll with a 30-27 victory in a Class 3A state quarterfinal.
The Rams and Tigers were tied late in the game when Little kicked a go-ahead 41-yard field goal with just nine seconds left in the game. Other offensive standouts for Glenwood in the game were Cole Loeffelbein (212 yards rushing, 3 TD), Kolten Wilwerding (164 yards passing, 41 yards rushing, TD) and Mavrick Decker (8 receptions, 86 yards, TD).
Loeffelbein and Anthony Sherry had one interception each on defense while Andrew Blum had a team-high 6.5 tackles. Re-live Glenwood’s thrilling victory in the audio files below.