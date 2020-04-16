(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to the 2009 baseball season and a classic state quarterfinal between Lenox and Calamus-Wheatland.
The Tigers made their eighth appearance in the state tournament and their fourth consecutive, making a run to the 1A state championship game. However, it all started with a nine-inning marathon battle with Calamus-Wheatland.
The game pitted two of the state’s top pitchers – Ethan Westphal and Ryan Powers – against one another, and it lived up to its billing as a terrific pitching duel. Westphal struck out 15 and allowed just four hits while Powers struck out seven and had a three-hitter.
The game was scoreless into the ninth when Lenox scored on a suicide squeeze by Robert Brown and an RBI single by Jordan Reed. The Tigers had just 10 players on their roster that season, finished 23-4 and took home a state runner-up trophy.
