KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade with a random grab.
Today, we go back to 2013 and the girls basketball tournament trail when Red Oak traveled to Shenandoah for a Class 3A regional semifinal.
The Tigers trailed 24-19 before putting together a 35-16 second half in a 52-40 win. Grace Blomstedt led Red Oak with 18 points, five steals and five blocks while Blake Bergren scored 16 points and had six rebounds.
Shenandoah’s Serena Parker had 18 points, and Breanna Allely added 11 points and six rebounds.
The win for Red Oak was their second in three tries over Shenandoah that season. It was also significant in that the Tigers moved one win from the state tournament, which they clinched later that week with a 49-37 victory over ADM. The trip to state was the first in 90 years for the program.
