(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to the 2014 state volleyball tournament, where Red Oak knocked off Sioux Center in a three-set quarterfinal battle.
The Tigers won 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 behind 15 kills and 14 digs from Kate Walker. Fellow senior Grace Blomstedt added eight kills and two blocks while junior Angela Mahoney chipped in 19 assists, 13 digs and six assists.
View KMA Sports' full story from the event linked here.
Red Oak would fall in four sets the next day to Mount Vernon in a state semifinal. Listen to the complete call from their win over Sioux Center in the links below.
