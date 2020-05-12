Red Oak State Volleyball Quarterfinal
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.

Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to the 2014 state volleyball tournament, where Red Oak knocked off Sioux Center in a three-set quarterfinal battle.

The Tigers won 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 behind 15 kills and 14 digs from Kate Walker. Fellow senior Grace Blomstedt added eight kills and two blocks while junior Angela Mahoney chipped in 19 assists, 13 digs and six assists. 

Red Oak would fall in four sets the next day to Mount Vernon in a state semifinal. Listen to the complete call from their win over Sioux Center in the links below.

RedOakSiouxCenterVBSet1.mp3

RedOakSiouxCenterVBSet2.mp3

RedOakSiouxCenterVBSet3.mp3

