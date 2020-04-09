(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back to the 2012-13 basketball season when the Sidney Cowboys made an 11-point fourth quarter comeback to shock Fremont-Mills in overtime.
On December 14th, 2012, Sidney and Fremont-Mills met in Tabor for an early-season Corner Conference battle. The Cowboys trailed by 11 at half and into the fourth period when they put together a 23-12 stretch to force overtime.
The game would have actually ended in favor of Sidney in regulation if not for a game-tying free throw with two seconds left from F-M big man Dakota Thomas. The Cowboys made six straight free throws in overtime to clinch the victory.
Sophomore Jacob Cain had 20 points to lead all scorers and added seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Senior Mason Sheldon added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and sophomore Michael Coates put in 10 points with four assists. Senior Noah McKeever also had a strong line for Sidney with seven points, eight boards and eight assists.
For Fremont-Mills, senior Jace Kemp had 19 points and eight rebounds while junior Aaron Flueren chipped in 13 points. Thomas and Kevin Herrick – both seniors – added nine points apiece with Thomas adding five rebounds and four blocks.
The two teams would meet two other times that season with Sidney winning the other regular season matchup, and Fremont-Mills taking the conference tournament semifinal. The Knights lost to Villisca in that year’s Corner championship game.
Re-live the first matchup that season in the audio links provided below.