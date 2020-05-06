(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back to an early-year girls basketball showdown in the 2012-13 season.
Both Bedford and Stanton girls teams returned experienced and star-laden teams, and their November 27th matchup served as a litmus test for both. The Bulldogs were playing their second game of the season while Stanton was playing their first, and it was Bedford picking up a 62-50 victory.
In a game marred in foul trouble, Kayla Lindenmeyer scored a game-high 19 points for Bedford. Kendyl Gruttemeyer added 13 points and six rebounds, and Savanna Thornton had 11 points. Madison Walston scored nine points off the bench, and Peyton Russell finished with seven points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Carmen Subbert topped the Viqueens with 19 points of her own to go with eight boards, five steals, four assists and two blocks. Ragen Anderson hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 17 points.
Bedford finished the year at 22-2 while Stanton went 16-6. Listen to their early-season matchup in the links below.