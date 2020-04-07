(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back to the 2010 state volleyball tournament when Stanton made their first trip to Cedar Rapids and came away with their first win.
The Viqueens, ranked No. 8 heading into the tournament, pulled an upset of third-ranked Grandview Park Baptist with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 triumph under the direction of coach J Browning.
KMA Sports Hall of Famer Kadie Subbert had a strong match with 19 kills, 20 digs and two blocks while sister Carmen – a freshman – finished with 12 winners and 15 digs. Kara Allen added nine kills to the mix, and Ragen Anderson (17) and Roey Sink (13) combined on 30 assists.
Rachel Sorensen was also a key member of the Viqueens in 2010, finishing with a team-best 21 digs. Anderson added 19 digs of her own in the marathon four-setter.
Stanton dropped their next match – to Janesville – in the semifinals, despite 25 kills from the elder Subbert. They would advance to the next three state tournaments, as well, but this was the first one. Re-live the entire match in the files embedded below.