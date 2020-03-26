(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade with a random grab.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back to July 13th, 2011, when Treynor softball clinched their second state tournament appearance with a 2-0 win over Hinton.
The Cardinals got a sterling pitching performance from senior Kaitlin Floerchinger, who struck out eight and walked just two in a three-hit complete game shutout.
Another senior, Sarah Klahn, had two hits and scored a run while classmate Morgan Jacobsen drove in a run in the game. Freshman Gracie Myers added a hit and a run scored in the tight regional final victory.
While Treynor did not win any games at the state tournament, it set the stage for the next two seasons when the Cardinals played for two state championships, winning the 2012 title.
Listen to the complete game and postgame interviews in the audio below.