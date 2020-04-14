(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to 2015 and a Class 2A substate final between Western Iowa Conference rivals Treynor and IKM-Manning.
In the third meeting between the two teams, Treynor won for the first time over the Wolves, sparking a run to their first state championship.
The Cardinals won a defensive battle, 51-48, getting a team-high 16 points from Trey Robinson and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Jacob Flathers. Matt Deitchler added nine points, and Trey Castle pitched in six points, five steals and four assists.
IKM-Manning was led by 12 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds from Jared Vollstedt, who was joined in double figures by Sam Wegner (10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks).
The two teams’ leading scorers Nolan Chapman (Treynor) and Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning) were both held below their season average, providing for a classic chess match between coaches Scott Rucker and Keith Wagner.
The win for the Cardinals was part of a four-game run to the state title that was decided by a combined 15 points. Re-live the first of those four below.