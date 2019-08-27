(Bedford) -- One of the great football coaches in state history will join the KMA Sports Hall of Fame this year.
Bedford legend Bob McCoy spent 37 years as the head or co-head coach for the Bulldogs, compiling 227 wins during his tenure.
“It was quite a deal,” Coach McCoy told KMA Sports. “It was a really good deal. There were a lot of guys around me that really helped out and made everything go together.”
McCoy – along with Co-coach Max Dougherty – led Bedford to its only state football championship in 1992. He was also on the sideline in 1998 when the Bulldogs finished as the state runner-up.
“The kids really worked hard,” McCoy added. “They wanted to do it, and it really made things go easy for me. (Bedford) is a football town, and they just loved everything that was going on when it came to football.”
McCoy, who was a 2008 inductee into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, took Bedford to 17 state playoffs, including five in his final seven years and a streak of nine straight from 1992 to 2000.
“It was just that everybody – all the people we had to work with – were just good people,” McCoy said. “Whatever you wanted to do, they just did it. The kids were super good kids, and their parents were very supportive. It just worked out so well.”
McCoy was also named the Class A IFCA Coach of the Year in 2011. Today, we honor him with our latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement. He will be inducted with the rest of the 2019 class at a later date to be determined.
