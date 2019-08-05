(KMAland) -- Today’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement goes back to the 2009-10 basketball season.
The Exira girl’s basketball team had one final year before joining with Elk Horn-Kimballton. Fortunately, they also had a wealth of talent, led by future Iowa State star Hallie Christofferson.
The Vikings went a perfect 26-0 in their final season, winning the 1A state championship over Mount Ayr on a last-second shot by Ann Walker.
“It’s a play that we ran quite a few times in practice,” Coach Tom Petersen told KMA Sports. “It never worked in practice, but it worked to a T a couple years prior to that against CAM. It didn’t go quite the way it was supposed to, but the results were unbelievable.”
With the score tied at 55 apiece, Courtney Peppers inbounded the ball to Christofferson at midcourt. Walker received a screen from Kasie Simpson to free her for what turned into the game-winner.
“They triple-teamed Hallie and Hallie ended up tipping the ball to Chelsea Nelson,” Petersen remembered. “Chelsea – as many times as we’d ran that – knew exactly where Ann would be. She threw a perfect pass to Ann right under the basket and fortunately it went in as time expired. It’s one of those things these kids will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Christofferson was obviously the leader of that year’s team, finishing the year with 27.1-point per game average. She also pulled in 15.7 rebounds per contest and led the team with 133 blocks and 120 steals.
“What set her apart is just the way she is as a kid,” Petersen said. “When you come from an amazing family, it just kind of set the tone for Hallie. She started every game she played in high school. I was fortunate to get the opportunity to coach her, and she laid the groundwork for all of the girls.”
Walker was the other double-digit scorer with 12.7 per game while Maddy Peppers (7.5 PPG), Nelson (6.1) and Simpson (4.9) were other solid contributors on the scoreboard. The rest of the roster included senior Lacey Heinrichs; juniors Meghan DeFruscio, Dani Esbeck, Jordan Gearheart and Courtney Peppers; sophomore Nora Walker and freshmen Margaret Godwin, Morgan Huegerich, Hannah Jessen and Chansea Nelson.
“If you look back through the season, there’s times Hallie was double and triple teamed,” Petersen said. “Other girls had to figure things out. We had girls that came off the bench that did a lot of things for us.”
Petersen says it was also a team that thought big all throughout the season.
“I asked them to write on a piece of paper how they want to be remembered,” he said. “A lot of those girls wanted to win a state championship. I went back to it and looked at those (before the interview), and it kind of gave me chills. The girls knew what was going on the whole time, and they knew what was in front of them.”
KMA Sports will officially honor the Exira 2009-10 champions at a later date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Petersen below.