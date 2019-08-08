(KMAland) -- A 13-time state champion and a four-time Drake Relays champion is the latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement.
Logan-Magnolia’s Alex Gochenour wowed crowds across Iowa with her impressive speed and hurdling skills throughout a dominant high school career.
“My high school career was a whirlwind,” Gochenour said. “I look back on it, and I can’t help but smile and have tears come to my eyes. It was such a joy to go out and compete and do something I love.”
Gochenour won the 100 hurdles four times, the 100 meter dash and 400 hurdles three times each and the 200 meter dash two times in her incredible career. She was also a member of a winning shuttle hurdle relay team in her freshman season.
“It was such a special time in my life,” Gochenour said. “It started off this amazing career that has taken me overseas, and I’ve been able to see such amazing spaces.”
Gochenour also captured four Drake Relays championships with wins in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles in 2010 and the 100 hurdles and long jump in 2011. Of all the wins during her high school career, Gochenour says there was one that really stand outs.
“My junior year, it was finals day,” Gochenour said. “There was the 100, 100 hurdles and 200 pretty much back-to-back. I remember going into the 200 being super anxious and in tears. I think I was just so tired and overwhelmed that I could win my fourth state title of the meet.
“Then I stepped to the line, and Mike Jay started announcing everything I’d done that meet. All of a sudden an incredible sense of calmness came over me. That was the first time I broke 25 seconds in the 200. That was a very special race that has always stuck out in my mind.”
Gochenour went on to run compete collegiately at LSU before transferring to Arkansas where she finished out a tremendous career with two First Team All-American honors in the pentathlon and three Second Team All-American nods in the pentathlon and heptathlon.
Gochenour, who is currently on the Central Missouri track and field coaching staff, will be honored with the rest of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame class at a later date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview below.
OTHER 2018-19 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS