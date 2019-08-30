(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame announces one final member today, and it’s a multi-sport standout from Shenandoah’s golden era.
A 1966 graduate, the late Bob Livingston was an All-State choice in two sports, a state champion in another and a key member of several successful baseball teams.
Livingston, who went on to play football on scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa, was an All-State choice in football in 1965 and in basketball in 1966. As a team captain of the basketball team that season, Livingston helped the Mustangs to their only state appearance.
Additionally, Livingston teamed with Denny Williamson, Bruce Ketcham and Bob Cox to win the 440-yard relay state championship in 1965. Livingston also hit .318 and was one of the standout pitchers for Shenandoah baseball in ’65.
While at Northern Iowa, Livingston played baseball and was an eventual starting punter and free safety for the Panthers. Livingston graduated from UNI with his degree in education before studying at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago.
Livingston lost his battle with cancer in 2012. We are proud to welcome the former Shenandoah multi-sport standout to this year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame Class.
