(KMAland) -- Over the past three years, KMA Sports has spent the month of August welcoming new members to the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. This August is no different.
Today, our first of 20 announcements for the 2019-20 KMA Sports Hall of Fame during the month, is a former multi-sport standout at Clarinda.
Bryant Hummel won a state wrestling championship, earned a scholarship and won two national championships at Northwest Missouri State, qualified for 10 state track events and was an outstanding multi-year starter in baseball.
The state wrestling championship, won in 2009, is one that Hummel says he will never forget.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “Going into that state tournament, after getting third my junior year. One of my goals was to not allow a point in the whole state tournament.”
Hummel met that goal, winning two matches by fall, another 4-0 and the championship match 3-0.
“It was indescribable,” Hummel said. “I let out a big scream, I know, and pointed to my section up in the crowd. It was surreal just seeing all that support I had from the people that helped me get that far.”
Wrestling, though, was less than half of what Hummel accomplished at Clarinda. In football, he moved around from quarterback to running back and back to quarterback while catching the eye of Mel Tjeerdsma at Northwest Missouri State.
He qualified for 10 state track events, specializing in the 400 and in hurdles before ultimately earning a medal in the shuttle hurdle relay in his junior season. Hummel also had a standout baseball career, hitting .408/.521/.539 in his senior season.
Hummel says his time at Clarinda helped him prepare for his successful career at Northwest Missouri State.
“It definitely kept me well-rounded,” Hummel said. “Any college coach will tell you they want multi-sport athletes. Every sport just gives you a little bit different experience.”
Hummel will officially be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined.
Listen to the complete interview with Hummel linked below.