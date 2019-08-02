(KMAland) -- A 2,000-yard rusher, multi-time state track qualifier and standout contributor on a state basketball qualifier, Tri-Center’s David Carlson is the latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement.
The 1995 graduate of the school, Carlson rushed for over 2,200 yards in his senior season to finish his prolific career as a two-time first-team All-State choice.
“I had a lot of good teammates around me,” Carlson told KMA Sports. “Those experiences with those guys. It’s hard to put any certain games or plays out there, but just the experiences (stand out).”
Carlson says coaches Carl Cochran and Jay Bellar were big influences for him during his high school athletics career.
“(Coach Bellar) was definitely the one that put me on the football track,” Carlson noted.
In Carlson’s senior football year – 1994 – the Trojans went 6-3 and suffered three tight losses. It was a tight win, though, over CAM where Carlson really found a lot of his yardage.
“It was kind of a slow start,” Carlson said. “We had some big expectations, but (the CAM game) I felt like I really got into a groove and got to rolling.”
Carlson wasn’t just a football player, though. He also qualified for state three times in the long jump. It likely would have been four if not for an injury. Of course, Hall of Famers find a way, and Carlson adopted and qualified in the discus his senior season.
“I was just kind of messing around one day at practice,” Carlson said. “I couldn’t run so I went over to the throwing guys. I asked Mark Wingert how to do it, and he showed me. I threw throughout the season and ended up making state. That was just something that was easy to pick up for me.”
Carlson was also a key member of the 1995 state basketball tournament qualifier before continuing his football career at Northwest Missouri State under Mel Tjeerdsma. Carlson will be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined.
Listen to the complete interview with the former Trojan and KMA Sports Hall of Famer below.