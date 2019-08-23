(KMAland) -- A two-time state long jump champion at Fremont-Mills is the latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement.
Diane Dinville is one of the best jumpers in Corner Conference and KMAland history, proving it twice at the state level with titles in 1979 and 1980.
“I was just really motivated to do well,” Dinville said. “It really worked well as the years went on, especially my junior year. I was really jumping well at the end of the year.”
Dinville also earned a state medal in 1978 during her sophomore year when she placed sixth in the event.
The former Fremont-Mills star says the long jump came into her focus during junior high.
“Coach Scott Kemp was my junior high coach at the time,’ Dinville said. “He thought I might be good at that or have the ability to jump. It just kind of progressed from there.”
Dinville saw some early success in the event and continued to pick up techniques and other improvements as the years went on.
“I was probably jumping throughout the year,” Dinville added. “I was trying to practice as much as I could so I could improve. It was just a progression, a lot of hard work and a lot of encouragement (from Coach Kemp). I kind of peaked at the right time (of the season).”
Dinville was just the second KMAland athlete and one of eight in the area to win multiple girl’s long jump championships.
“I had a lot of support from my teammates, coaches and community,” she said. “It was a big deal, and they made a big deal out of it. In my senior year, my mom went with me, and that was pretty special for her to see me win state that year.”
Dinville will be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview below.
