(KMAland) -- One of KMAland’s most well-known names in the world of track goes into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Treynor legend Jerome Howe is today’s Hall of Fame announcement. The name is synonymous with Treynor track thanks to the annual Jerome Howe Relays, but there’s a reason it’s been so named.
Howe – the captain of the 1967 and 1968 track teams at Treynor – won 12 state championships between indoor and outdoor track during his time with the Cardinals. He was a five-time winner of the Class C Mile Run, a five-time state champion in the Class C Mile Medley Relay and a two-time member of the Class C Team Mile Competition.
Howe also finished as a runner-up in the Drake Relays mile in 1967 and 1968 – races that he holds high in his memory bank.
“They were very memorable because of my rivalry with Doug Smith out of Sioux City Central,” Howe told KMA Sports. “Our senior year, we both ran 4:12.6, which broke the state record by (about) two seconds. We finished in a dead heat with the same time, but he beat me by about eight inches.”
Howe’s other achievements read like a laundry list with a selection as the Outstanding Boy Athlete in the Midwest AAU Region for 1967 and 1968 and a National Junior Olympic championship in the mile in 1968 among those. And that was just high school.
Howe – at Kansas State - went on to become a six-time Big Eight Conference champion, a four-time NCAA All-American in track and a two-time NCAA All-American in cross country. He was also the national NCAA indoor champion in the two mile relay in 1969 and is the first native Iowan to run a sub-four minute mile.
He was also a United States Olympic Team member in 1972 in the 1500 meter run, was inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988, the Kansas State University Track & Field Hall of Honor in 1995 and the Kansas State University Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
“I was fortunate that I discovered K-State and they discovered me,” Howe said. “They had a great middle-distance program and a great coach in DeLoss Dodds. I was surrounded by great teammates and a great running environment, and I had a great passion for running.”
Howe will be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview with Howe linked below.