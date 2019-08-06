(KMAland) -- One of the most successful multi-sport athletes in Farragut history is our latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame selection.
Karla Hughes – a 1978 graduate of Farragut – was a four-time All-Corner Conference and two-time All-State choice in softball.
“It was an awesome time at Farragut,” Hughes told KMA Sports. “We had some wonderful coaches and a strong tradition in women’s sports. I had a lot of fun along the way and some great teammates.”
Hughes was a member of the 1976 state softball qualifier at Farragut, where the Adettes – as they were called then – broke a state record for the fewest errors at a state tournament.
“We had a great time,” Hughes said. “We got to spend the week up there in a dormitory, and the coaches were very good about taking us different places while we were there. There were some great softball players and teams (at state), so it was definitely a highlight of my career.”
Hughes, who played catcher, went on to play softball at Creighton University in Omaha from 1979 to 1982.
“She was a key player in Creighton’s transition into Division I in 1980,” Hughes’ former Creighton coach Mary Higgins said. “She was tough as nails. Always behind the plate, she was the ultimate field quarterback with more game sense than anyone I have ever coached.”
Hughes was also a standout on the basketball court, playing for the legendary Leon Plummer and qualifying for the 1976 state basketball tournament.
“I have to give a lot of thank you to my parents and siblings,” Hughes said. “Mom would often shoo us outside and with several siblings we’d play baseball, or we’d be out on the basketball court shooting in the winter time in one of the barns. We’d play basketball hours on hours. Those experiences helped me along the way."
Hughes adds there were plenty of mentors at Farragut during her time at the school.
“I had several people along the way that encouraged me," she said. "Coaches Leon Plummer and Max Livingston and Coach (Doug) Kingery. The one person I really idolized was Becky Albright. She was a mentor and really helped us with basketball. Even though she wasn’t in the sport I eventually excelled in the characteristics she taught me crossed over into other sports.”
Hughes will be officially inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a date and site to be determined. Listen to the complete interview with Hughes below.
