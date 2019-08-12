(KMAland) -- A former five-sport star athlete and Division I basketball standout, Red Oak’s Kate Walker is the latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement.
Walker, a 2015 graduate of the school, made history and a lasting mark by qualifying for state in five events during her senior year.
“I was definitely busy, but it was so much fun,” Walker told KMA Sports. “It wasn’t too stressful and a ton of a fun back in high school.”
Walker qualified for the state cross country and track meets, starred for the volleyball and basketball state qualifiers and made one final trip to the state tennis tournament in that incredible senior year.
“I didn’t set out that year to qualify for five sports to go to state,” Walker said. “It was kind of something where I knew the cross country coaches, and the volleyball coaches were OK with it. So, I was like ‘what the heck.’”
The former Red Oak star was hardly just a bystander for any of those qualifications. Walker was the high finisher and low scorer for her team at state cross country, she averaged a team-high 3.74 kills per set for a state semifinalist in volleyball, put in nearly 20 points per game for the state basketball qualifier, placed fifth in the 800 meter run at state track and finished as a state runner-up in her final year at the state tennis meet.
Walker accomplished all of this while shifting her attention to basketball, where she went on to a fine career at Bucknell University.
“Tennis was always something I loved to play with my family, but it’s honestly the most mentally tough sport I played,” Walker said. “I knew I didn’t want to play in college, so volleyball and basketball were the two I started considering (for college).
“I think I had some better basketball seasons, and then I started playing club basketball my freshman year. It was also good for me because I wasn’t really sure what I liked. Playing club basketball with other amazing athletes kind of opened me up to basketball and the level I could maybe get to.”
Walker hit all the milestones during her career – 1,000 career points, 1,000 career kills and multiple trips to state volleyball, basketball, track and tennis. It was an outstanding career that undoubtedly deserves to be honored in many Halls of Fame. We’re proud to announce her first is the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
Listen to the complete interview with Walker linked below.