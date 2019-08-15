(KMAland) -- The State Line League has long been a staple of summers in Northwest Missouri and Southwest Iowa.
This year, with our Eberly Family Legacy Award as part of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame, we honor one of the founders and long-time contributors to the league.
Larry Murphy, a native of Braddyville, set out to construct a local youth baseball league in the mid-1970s. Years later, he still remains an impactful part of what became known as the State Line League.
“We saw the need to develop a league that was more or less instructional,” Murphy told KMA Sports. “We wanted to teach the kids the fundamentals of baseball at an early age so that they were better players as they went up through the ranks.
“We would actually stop the game and go and have a teaching moment once in a while. It was always really fun, an instructional league that evolved into something much, much bigger.”
Murphy says they started with Pints (8-11 year olds) and Cubs (12-15) and quickly added the Half Pints (5-8).
“A lot of towns would have three teams,” Murphy noted. “One year, (Murphy’s teams) had 62 different kids participate in some years. That’s a lot of kids.”
Murphy was the founder and long-time coach for the Braddyville and College Springs teams. The league began its expansion into several other towns across Northwest Missouri and Southwest Iowa.
“Just this year’s tournament, I had five players that used to play with me bring in teams from their town,” Murphy said. “I’ll go out to dinner, and people remember me from (the State Line League). It’s really been a rewarding experience.”
Murphy will be honored as part of this year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview with Murphy below.
The KMA Sports Hall of Fame Eberly Family Legacy Award seeks to honor those that have had positive impacts on sports in KMAland.
