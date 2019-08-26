(KMAland) -- Ten state tournaments. Countless conference championships. A gymnasium in his name.
The late Leon Plummer left a legacy in Farragut that lasts to this day, and now he will be enshrined in the 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
“I know how special it was for the community to make those trips to Des Moines,” Leon’s son Gary Plummer told KMA Sports.
Plummer, a member of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame, led 10 teams to state tournaments during his time as the girls’ basketball coach. The Lady Ads or Adettes qualified under Plummer in 1959, 1963, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1976.
In 1971, Farragut won the state championship by beating Mediapolis in the final.
“I think I was about an 8th grader at that time,” Gary Plummer recalls. “It was such a huge moment for the school, the community and our family.”
During Plummer’s career, Farragut went 426-68 and had a 139-game winning streak against Corner Conference schools.
“There were some historic rivalries with schools like Malvern, Council Bluffs and Lenox,” Plummer said. “Usually the district final came down to that sort of opponent, and of course, Farragut won its fair share.”
Gary remembers a lot of the success stories, but he believes it goes back to the time and effort both his father and his long-time assistant Max Livingston put in to the youth program.
“(They) would spend the Saturday afternoons with grade school girls, trying to teach them the fundamentals,” he said. “I think he would (attribute) their longevity and success (to those weekends). The fundamentals (they) instilled at that young age really carried through.”
Plummer’s .862 winning percentage remains the second most successful percentage in Iowa girls’ basketball history.
Coach Plummer will be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined. Listen to the full interview with Gary Plummer below.
