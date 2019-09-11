(KMAland) -- The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be honored together at a special ceremony on Saturday, December 21st.
For the first time, KMA Sports will bring every member of this year’s Hall of Fame together to be honored in one special night at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium, beginning at 6:00.
The following former KMA Sports legendary athletes and coaches will be honored at this year’s ceremony:
Members of the first three KMA Sports Hall of Fame classes and the public are also invited to attend a celebration of these fine KMAlanders. Entry to the event is $5 for non-KMA Sports Hall of Famers.
Send any questions to dmartin@kmaland.com.