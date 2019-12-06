(KMAland) -- The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is just over two weeks away.
For the first time, KMA Sports brings together 16 of this year’s inductees and one from the 2018 class in a one-night ceremony.
The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Saturday, December 21st at 6:00 PM at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The public is invited to help honor the 17 Hall of Famers with free admission.
Here is the list of KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductees (and links to the announcements) slated to be honored on the 21st: