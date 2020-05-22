(KMAland) -- KMA Sports officially welcomed the 2019-20 Hall of Fame class in December. Now, it's time to look ahead to the 2020-21 class.
From now through the end of June, KMA Sports is accepting nominations for the next KMA Sports Hall of Fame class.
Send your nominations via email to dmartin@kmaland.com or via text to 712-269-7938. Please include name, school, graduating class and any accolades and achievements.
The 2020-21 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be announced during the month of August.