(KMAland) -- KMA Sports Hall of Famer Jess Schaben is another former KMAlander that had her senior season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Harlan and Iowa State star was using up her final year of eligibility as a member of the LSU beach volleyball team when the season was cut short.
“We had a tournament that weekend,” Schaben said on KMA’s Upon Further Review. “My brother and sister-in-law and my fiancé’s family all came down to visit. I was super excited for that weekend to see everyone.”
Schaben says she was out to eat with her brother and sister-in-law when she received a text from her coach that the tournament had been postponed. It wasn’t long when the entire season was shut down.
“It was definitely hard to process being done,” Schaben said. “It was just a really tough feeling. I’ve been playing the sport for so long, and it’s been a big part of my life. It’s definitely weird to be done.”
While Schaben was and is upset that her career came to a finish in an anti-climactic way, she’s also happy she got a chance to experience a new sport in beach volleyball.
“It’s way different,” she said. “Obviously, it’s a lot harder to move. You have to train for two weeks and be terrible, but then you start to get the hang of it. You learn a lot of patience in the sport, and it’s more of a shot sport. It’s more of a placement sport.”
As she began to learn the sport, she saw more and more success. LSU even moved up to the No. 1 beach volleyball team in the nation, and Schaben’s success in the No. 2 spot with freshman Sydney Moore was a big part of it.
“We started playing together in the fall a little bit, and we started to click then,” Schaben said. “She’s super competitive like I am. There really wasn’t a reason why we worked well together because we were both new, but I feel like we both had the mindset of doing whatever it takes to win. We fed well off of each other.”
Schaben and Moore were 10-4 together on the season before it was canceled. Along with that partnership, Schaben says the entire team at LSU was a terrific experience.
“That’s the thing I’m going to miss the most,” she said. “It started with the coaches. They were amazing leaders, and they’re just friendly people. The team is the friendliest team I could have imagined. Being 17 hours from home, they were my whole family while I was there. It was a good family atmosphere, and that’s the part that has been the hardest.”
Schaben, along with other spring sports athletes, did receive a year of eligibility relief from the NCAA. However, with her wedding scheduled in June and a job lined up at Gibbon High School in Gibbon, Nebraska next year, she will instead say goodbye to the sport for now.
Listen to the complete interview with Schaben linked below.