(Elk Horn) -- A decade after they sent Exira girls' basketball out a winner, the 2009-10 Exira Vikings' basketball team was formally inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Friday night.
"It says a lot about the kids we had, it was pretty special," Coach Tom Petersen said.
Exira, in their final season before joining with Elk Horn-Kimballton, posted a 26-0 record and claimed the state championship in thrilling fashion, with a 57-55 victory over Mount Ayr courtesy of an Ann Walker buzzer-beater.
"You're best teams are often the ones that had the most chemistry and I thought that's something we did," Petersen said.
The 2009-10 Exira team had the dream of putting the Exira jersey away in a good way and they accomplished it.
"If people could just see what it meant to them afterwards in that locker room," Petersen said, "Everybody was in tears and those were tears of joy and sorrow because they knew it was going to be the last one. For them to do what they did throughout the year was a storybook ending."
