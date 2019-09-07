(Hamburg) -- Legendary Hamburg Coach Bob Weber was posthumously inducted is the newest member of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. The late Weber was formally inducted Saturday afternoon during Hamburg's annual Popcorn Days.
"My dad would be very proud to receive this honor," Bob's son, Doug Weber told KMA Sports, "He thought a lot of this community and conference. This would have been an award that he would have been very proud of."
Weber piloted the Hamburg football and boys' track teams during his successful coaching career.
In football, Weber won 173 games and lost just 42 during his tenure and guided the Wildcats to state tournament appearances in 1972, 1975, 1981 and 1985. Weber's 1972 squad played in the first ever Class 1A state championship game, where they lost to Radcliffe 35-0.
Weber's teams had just one losing season during his 21-year tenure, posted three undefeated seasons and claimed 10 Corner Conference titles. The peak of The Bob Weber Era in Hamburg came from 1972 to 1979, where the Wildcats posted a record of 69-5.
Weber's success coaching on the gridiron parlayed into equal success coaching track. Weber was at the helm Hamburg's four consecutive state titles from 1974 to 1977.
"He got the best out of all the boys that he coached," Doug Weber said, "When the kids went onto the field they were ready to win, and a lot of the time, they did that."
