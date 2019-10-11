(Clarinda) -- A half-century after they dominated Southwest Iowa, the 1969 Clarinda Football team received its' rightful place in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. The team was formally inducted during halftime of Clarinda's homecoming contest against Mount Ayr Friday night.
"They played fine football both offensively and defensively," said Larry Scherf, an assistant at Clarinda from 1963 until 1982 "They were the best in Southwest Iowa," Scherf added.
The 1969 version of Clarinda football was piloted by the late John Dornan. Under the guidance of Dornan, the Cardinals' lost one game, a one-point defeat to Cedar Rapids Xavier. Coach Dornan then guided the Cardinals to a strong finish and a Southwest Iowa championship
"He would be very proud," Scherf said, "I know that he's looking down on us and he has a big smile on his face."
While Dornan controlled the offense, Schirf dialed up Clarinda's stellar defense. The Cardinals finished the 1969 season with five shutouts and only allowed their opponents to reach double digits three times.
"Those five shutouts we had were based upon very good play," Scherf said.
The 1969 Clarinda Football team is the eighth inductee from Clarinda to join the KMA Sports Hall of Fame and the third football team, joining the 2007 Stanton and 2008 Lenox squads.
