(Treynor) -- The only pitcher to ever win a state tournament game while donning a Treynor Cardinal jersey was inducted in the baseball wing of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
"It's a very special honor." former Treynor standout Doug Woods told KMA Sports. "It kind of came out of the blue." Woods added.
Woods was a member of Treynor's 1983 sqaud, the first in school history to qualify for the state tournament. During that season, Woods posted a school record 11 wins and claimed the school's only state tournament victory to date; a 3-2 victory over Cardinal Stritch, Keokuk.
"It was a lot of fun." Woods said. "I was never really a smart pitcher, I could just throw hard. I had a decent curveball. I just tried to throw by people." Woods added.
Woods joins fellow former aces Mike Mercer (Nishna Valley) and Taylor Kaufmann (Glenwood) in the baseball wing of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
