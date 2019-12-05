(Underwood) -- Two decades after they put Underwood wrestling on the map, the 1999 & 2000 state champion Underwood wrestling teams were put in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
"It means a lot," said Lewie Curtis, the coach of those two championship teams.
The 1999 version of the Eagles bounced back from a seventh-place finish at state in 1998 and scored 97 points---21 points better than runner-up Columbus Junction to claim the school's first-ever title.
One year later, the Eagles scored 111 points at the state tournament and edged Don Bosco to complete the repeat.
"They really fought together, for each other. They were talented. They worked hard," Curtis said.
As you might expect, the Eagles were also a pretty salty dual team, finishing fourth at state duals in 1999 and second in 2000.
The Eagles' back-to-back championships put the program on notice to the rest of the state, where it has been since with a runner-up finish in 2001 and fourth-place finishes in 2002, 2017 and 2019.
"It was a special time and a start of something pretty good," Curtis said.
20 years after their first state championship, the Eagles have the pieces to make a run at the third title in program history, an accomplishment that would mean a lot to Curtis, who coached many of these current wrestlers in junior high.
"It would mean a lot to them, they've been really close and been right in the hunt." Curtis said.
The complete interview with Curtis can be viewed below