(KMAland) -- The boys basketball season came to a finish this past weekend, and we don’t wait around here at KMA Sports. It’s time to start honoring the top seasons and performances in the area.
Today, it’s day one of our seven-day extravaganza of boys basketball awards. All awards this week are sponsored by and presented with help from Peru State College. The schedule:
Today — KMAland Boys Basketball Conference Awards
Tuesday — KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Wednesday — KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Thursday — KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Friday — KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year
Saturday — All-KMAland Elite Boys Basketball Team
Sunday — KMA Sports All-State Boys Basketball Teams
The KMAland conference awards include a Player, Coach, Senior, Junior, Sophomore and Freshman of the Year and a five-member KMA Sports All-Conference Elite Team. The conferences include the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
Without further ado…
(Reminder: KMA Sports will not respond to any inquiries on our selections.)
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood
-Blum led the conference with 19.7 points per game and 48 3-point makes. He also shot nearly 48 percent from the field, and it all went together well with his all-around game. That includes 9.2 rebounds per game (150 defensive rebounds led the conference), 47 assists, 34 steals and 36 blocks. He was the only player in the league with at least 40 assists, 30 steals and 30 blocks.
Coach of the Year: Mitch Osborn, Harlan
-Harlan lost a great senior class in 2019, but they responded by taking a group of guys with a lot of inexperience to the state tournament for the first time in six seasons. The impressive thing about it all is how Coach Osborn made it all fit together with guys that largely don’t count basketball as their top sport. It didn’t matter; he made them believe in one another and it finished in Des Moines.
Senior of the Year: Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig
-There was no shortage of options here, but Wiebers takes the nod thanks to high rankings in a number of categories. He ranked second in scoring (17.4 PPG), fourth in assists (87), second in steals (77) and second in 3-point makes (43).
Junior of the Year: Ryan Blum, Glenwood
-See above.
Sophomore of the Year: Drew Brown, Clarinda
-The only double-digit sophomore scorer in the conference was Brown, who put in 10.0 points per game. He was also one of just 11 players in the conference with at least 30 3-point makes on the season.
Freshman of the Year: Blake Herold, Shenandoah
-Herold led freshmen in the conference in scoring (5.3 PPG), assists (24), steals (34), blocks (22) and rebounds (6.3 per game), making this a pretty easy choice.
KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Elite
Goanar Biliew, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood
Connor Bruck, SR, Harlan
Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert
Charlie Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig
-Biliew scored 15.1 points per game while shooting 64.7 percent from the field, led the conference with 71 blocks and was fifth with 8.3 boards per game.
-Bruck was outstanding all season - and especially in the postseason. He averaged 16.7 points per game (3rd) while shooting over 52 percent from the field and got to the line and made more free throws than anybody else in the league.
-Rallis is a unique player, ranking fifth in the conference with 15.4 points per game, and of the six that averaged 15 or more he was easily the most efficient with a 70.9 field goal percentage. He also led the conference with 96 steals, had 40+ assists and was seventh in the conference in rebounds per game (8.1).
CORNER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Tyler Peterson, SR, Stanton
-Monster, monster season. Peterson led the conference with 21.6 points per game and a 59.4% field goal percentage. He was also second in assists (89), first in steals (81), tied for first in blocks (29) and first in rebounds (9.3 per game).
Coach of the Year: Kevin Blunt & Dave Snyder, Stanton
-Tough call between Blunt/Snyder and East Mills’ Kevin Schafer, but tie goes to the tournament champion. Both teams and all the coaches had to deal with some graduation from last year, and they all still had plenty of success.
Senior of the Year: Tyler Peterson, Stanton
-See above.
Junior of the Year: Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills
-Against conference opponents (and among juniors), Langfelt led the league with 9.3 points per game and was at 8.1 for the entire season. He was also second among juniors in the conference with 6.3 rebounds per game and added 39 assists, 29 steals and 17 blocks.
Sophomore of the Year: Carter Johnson, Stanton
-Johnson wasn’t needed to score much this season, but he probably had the best all-around statistical line in his class. Johnson averaged 9.2 points per game, ranked third in the league with 88 assists and third with 55 steals.
Freshman of the Year: Mason Crouse, East Mills
-There were some solid frosh in the league this year, but Mason Crouse was at the top. He averaged 14.1 points per game on an efficient 47.8 field goal percentage while also leading his class with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also had 37 assists, 35 steals and nine blocks.
KMA Sports Corner Elite
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton
Noah Jorgenson, SR, Sidney
Tyler Peterson, SR, Stanton
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills
-Day was the league’s best defensive player. I don’t think I’m talking out of turn when I say (type) that. And while he averaged 9.6 points per game, he also ranked fourth in the conference with 87 assists and had 30 steals.
-Jorgenson averaged 19.0 points per game to rank third in the league. He also had 58 assists, 47 steals and 12 blocks, and he ranked third with 7.5 rebounds per game.
-Schafer went for 20.1 points per game, ranked second with 45 3-point makes and shot over 50 percent from the field overall. He was also the league leader with 93 assists and took second with 71 steals.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor
-Tiarks averaged 16.4 points per game, and he had a season that we haven’t seen around these parts before, slamming in nearly 60 dunks. He was also among the league’s leaders with 57 steals, 74 offensive rebounds and 6.9 grabs per game. The dude dunked in every gym in the WIC. That’s enough for me.
Coach of the Year: Scott Rucker, Treynor
-The Cardinals were completely dominant in the WIC this season, advancing back to the state tournament where they brought home another top four trophy. The talent was certainly there, but Coach Rucker and staff dealt with injury adversity at different points throughout the year. And dealt with it perfectly, to be clear.
Senior of the Year: Jack Tiarks, Treynor
-See above.
Junior of the Year: Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center
-Nelson had a Tiarks-like season, without the dunks. He averaged a league-best 17.8 points per game and shot 64.5 percent from the field. He also led the league with a 77.7 free throw percentage, making 87 of 112 attempts. He was also the only player in the WIC with at least 50 assists, 60 steals and 10 blocks, and he was sixth with 7.1 rebounds per game.
Sophomore of the Year: Raydden Grobe, AHSTW
-Grobe was terrific this season with 15.2 points per game and 44 3-point makes. Those figures both ranked third in the league. The AHSTW standout also had 38 assists, 39 steals and 13 blocks and pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game.
Freshman of the Year: Brayden Lund, AHSTW
-Lund led all freshmen with 9.0 points per game and shot 60.6% from the field in his debut season. He also led his class with 4.5 rebounds per game and figures to be a big part of the successful future of the Vikings.
KMA Sports WIC Elite
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW
Tre Melby, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Leyton Nelson, JR, Tri-Center
Jack Stogdill, SR, Treynor
Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor
-Melby just missed out on averaging a double-double with 13.6 points and a league-high 9.8 rebounds per game. Melby was also second in the conference with 41 blocks.
-Stogdill, meanwhile, was the quarterback of the best team in the league. He averaged 15.1 points per game, ranked fourth in assists (95) and seventh in steals (49).
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford
-Very difficult call on this one, but we’re going with Nally thanks to his two-way dominance and his efficiency. He shot 53.5% from the field while averaging 16.8 points per game (second in the conference). He was also the only player in the conference with 60+ assists, 50+ steals and 50+ blocks, and he ranked second in the conference with 9.1 rebounds per game.
Coach of the Year: Joe Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys
-The Blue Devils this season went undefeated in a tough Pride of Iowa, they beat their toughest opponent in the league a second time and with that second win over Mount Ayr they clinched their first trip to state in school history. A dream season.
Senior of the Year: Cooper Nally, Bedford
-See above.
Junior of the Year: Jack Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys
-A battle among teammates here, as Franey edges past Trey Baker thanks to some other-worldly assist numbers. Franey had 181 assists (3rd in the state, all classes) and just 56 turnovers this season while averaging 10.3 points per game. He also had 48 steals on the year.
Sophomore of the Year: Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys
-Another Blue Devil in the sophomore class, as Franey was third among sophomores with 9.2 points per game, second with 33 steals and first with 88 assists.
Freshman of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
-Major impact season for the freshman Frost, who averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 59.1 percent from the field. He also hit 38 of his 66 3-pointers (57.6%), averaged 4.1 rebounds per game and finished the year with 37 steals and 33 assists.
KMA Sports POI Elite
Trey Baker, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford
-Baker was among the top scorers and rebounders in the conference with 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Baker also added 50 assists and 21 blocks.
-Pedersen was the most efficient high scorer in the conference with a 61.2 field goal percentage on his way to averaging 15.6 points per game. Pedersen averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, led the league with 53 blocks and pitched in 51 assists and 33 steals.
-Sefrit was the league’s top scorer and finished his career as Bedford’s all-time leading scorer. He was also second in the POI with 109 assists and first with 98 steals.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK
-Nelson had a monster season with 21.0 points per game, and he did it while shooting just 14 times per game. Nelson made 57.8 percent of his shots on, and he did it largely without the 3-point shot, only attempting seven and making two all season. He also just missed averaging a double-double with 9.9 rebounds per game.
Coach of the Year: Shane Reineke, Boyer Valley
-Nick Hodges (CAM) and Cory Meyer (CRB) did great work this season, but I’m going with the 10-win improvement and champion of the conference. Reineke’s team went from 10 wins to 20 and bounced back from losing their first game of the season to win their remaining regular season games against RVC foes.
Senior of the Year: Creighton Nelson, Exira/EHK
-See above.
Junior of the Year: Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley
-Reineke was the co-leader in points per game for a junior in the conference, scoring 12.1 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and canning 49 3-pointers. He also led the conference with 60 steals and had 48 assists.
Sophomore of the Year: Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va
-Ragaller is all over the statistical leaderboards, topping sophomores with 15.6 points per game and 34 3-pointers while also ranking among the leaders with 68 assists, 52 steals and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Freshman of the Year: Sage Evans, West Harrison
-Evans led nearly every category among freshmen, scoring 8.0 points and grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game. Evans also had 58 assists, 30 steals and 15 blocks in his debut season for the Hawkeyes.
KMA Sports RVC Elite
Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va
Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley
Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison
-Berens was among the most efficient scorers in the conference with a 55.6 field goal percentage while averaging 13.0 points per game. The Buena Vista recruit also averaged 6.3 rebounds and was the only player in the league with 30+ assists, 30+ blocks and 20+ steals.
-Rife went over 1,000 career points this season, ranking third in the conference with 14.8 points per game. The West Harrison standout was one of four players with 65+ assists and 39+ steals.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Quran Owens, SR, Thomas Jefferson
-Owens was in a tight battle here with Sioux City East’s Jaleque Dunson and AL’s Josh Dix, but I’m going with the TJ standout thanks to his all-around numbers. He was not far from the top scoring average (19.3 points per game) while shooting a comparable percentage (47.4%). He led the conference with 60 steals while also ranking highly with 49 assists and 22 blocks. And he was fourth with 6.7 rebounds per game.
Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
-There was no doubt about this one. The Lynx went undefeated through a tough MRC and lost just two games one year after winning 14 — and then lost their top two scorers. This was undoubtedly one of the best coaching jobs I’ve seen since I started covering the area.
Senior of the Year: Quran Owens, Thomas Jefferson
-See above.
Junior of the Year: Alec Dreckman, LeMars
-Dreckman was the top-scoring junior in the conference with 15.0 points per game and ranked fourth in the league with 49 3-point makes.
Sophomore of the Year: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln
-Dix ranked fourth in the conference with 17.5 points per game and shot 52.5 percent while doing it. He hit 42 3-pointers and was also terrific with 47 assists, 37 steals and 25 blocked shots — the only player in the league with 45+ assists, 35+ steals and 25+ blocks.
Freshman of the Year: Keavian Hayes, Sioux City West
-Hayes had a tremendous debut season for the Wolverines with 10.8 points per game while shooting a terrific 56.2% from the field. He was also tops with 4.3 rebounds per game, 34 steals and 10 assists.
KMA Sports MRC Elite
Josh Dix, SO, Abraham Lincoln
Jaleque Dunson, SR, Sioux City East
Quran Owens, SR, Thomas Jefferson
Nate Reed, SR, Sioux City North
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Dunson led the conference with 20.1 points per game and added 38 assists, 30 steals and 4.8 rebounds per game.
-Reed was one of few options for Sioux City North, but he was an absolute bucket with 18.3 points per game and ranked second with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also led the league with 47 blocks and added 26 assists and 21 steals.
-Wright was the only player in the league that averaged a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He could also step out and shoot, making 44 3-pointers, and led the conference with 100 assists.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kade Klommhaus, SR, Diagonal
-Klommhaus was the most efficient top scorer in the conference with 17.5 points per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. He also had 73 steals, 53 assists, 20 blocks and averaged 10.2 rebounds per game.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Olson, Lamoni
-The Demons went from a solid 12-win season to a terrific 20-win year that saw them take the Bluegrass Conference regular season championship.
Senior of the Year: Kade Klommhaus, Diagonal
-See above.
Junior of the Year: Ryan Krpan, Melcher-Dallas
-Krpan averaged 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, but he was among the top all-around players in the league in leading the Bluegrass with 96 steals and ranking third with 97 assists.
Sophomore of the Year: Brayden Olson, Lamoni
-Similar to Krpan, Olson made his impact all over the court. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, and he was the only player in the conference with 70+ assists, 70+ steals and 20+ blocks.
Freshman of the Year: Brody Tuttle, Seymour
-Tuttle comes into the league and busts out 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds on average. He also had 34 steals and 25 assists.
KMA Sports Bluegrass Elite
Carson Brown, JR, Moravia
Reece Held, SR, Murray
Kade Klommhaus, SR, Diagonal
Ryan Krpan, Melcher-Dallas
Prestyn Lawson, SR, Seymour
-Brown scored 17.5 points and grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game and added 44 assists, 29 steals and 15 blocks this season.
-Held had a tremendous scoring and assisting season, ranking in a tie for third in the conference with 17.5 points per game. He was also second in the Bluegrass with 101 assists and eighth with 50 steals.
-Lawson led the conference with 18.0 points per game, passed out 45 assists, nabbed 47 steals and pulled in 3.9 rebounds per game.
