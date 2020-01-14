(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference Basketball Tournament schedule is set.
Tournament play begins on Saturday, January 18th with the Griswold boys hosting Essex. It continues on Monday in Sidney and Essex and on Tuesday at Tabor and Clarinda Academy.
There will be doubleheaders in Stanton on Wednesday and in Malvern on Thursday - with both broadcast on KMA Radio - before consolation and championship games on Friday and Saturday in Malvern and Griswold, respectively. Those games will also be broadcast on KMA Radio.
View the complete schedule for the week below.