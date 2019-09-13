(KMAland) -- Clarinda moved to 3-0 while Shenandoah fell to Treynor and Red Oak lost a tight battle with Clarke on Friday evening in the KMA Triangle.
Treynor 49 Shenandoah 20
Treynor used a 21-point third period to pull away from a 14-7 halftime score to send the Cardinals to 3-0 on the year.
Jack Tiarks scored three times on eight carries and finished with 160 yards on the ground to lead the way. Jake Fisher pitched in 182 yards and three scores of his own on 15 carries, and Will Halverson had 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Kyle Cerven was 21-of-29 through the air for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including one score each to Michael Reed and Anthony Stogdill. Morgan Cotten had 83 yards receiving and 67 yards rushing for the Mustangs (0-3). Zayne Zwickel kicked a pair of field goals for Shenandoah.
Clarinda 34 Atlantic 20
Clarinda improved to 3-0 behind another big night from Michael Shull, who had 139 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Connor Brown added 132 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, and Jakob Childs finished with 4.5 tackles, one sack and an interception for the Cardinals.
Tyler Moen topped Atlantic (1-2) with 88 yards rushing and added an 89-yard touchdown reception.
Clarke 34 Red Oak 27
Chris Carson led Clarke with 288 yards rushing while Tanner Fry had a pair of interceptions to lead the Indians defense.
Jake Echternach topped the Tigers (0-3) with 104 yards and a score, and Justin McCunn picked up a 66-yard touchdown reception.