(KMAland) -- Shenandoah picked up their first win of the Ty Ratliff era, Clarinda moved to 4-0 and Treynor rolled past Red Oak in the KMAland Triangle on Friday.
Shenandoah 52 Riverside 14
Morgan Cotten had 17 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Kyle Cerven threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 75 and a score to send Shenandoah (1-3) to their first win.
Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 7
Connor Brown rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries to keep Clarinda (4-0) undefeated heading into district play. Southwest Valley dropped to 2-2.
Treynor 58 Red Oak 0
Braden Larsen had 95 yards rushing on just four carries and scored on touchdown for KMAland No. 1 Treynor (4-0). Sid Schaaf added 88 yards rushing on just four carries.