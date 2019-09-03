(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Tuesday in KMAland with plenty of volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis, swimming, soccer and softball all on the slate.
Tonight on the KMAX-Stream, hear Sidney hosting Johnson-Brock in a battle of two small school standouts from different states. First serve is slated for 7:30 PM.
Here's a look at the complete schedule.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur (NC)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
ACGC Quad
Atlantic at ACGC
Atlantic vs. East Union (at ACGC)
Atlantic vs. CAM (at ACGC)
East Union at ACGC
CAM vs. East Union (at ACGC)
CAM at ACGC
Stanton Triangular
Heartland Christian at Stanton
Essex vs. Heartland Christian (at Stanton)
Griswold Triangular
AHSTW at Griswold
Nodaway Valley at Griswold
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley (at Griswold)
Southeast Warren Quad
Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren
Colfax-Mingo at Southeast Warren
Moravia at Southeast Warren
Ankeny Christian vs. Colfax-Mingo
Ankeny Christian vs. Moravia
Moravia vs. Colfax-Mingo
MOC-Floyd Valley Triangular
LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
LeMars vs. Sheldon
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Creston at ADM
Johnson-Brock at Sidney On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM
Lenox at East Mills
Lourdes Central Catholic at Fremont-Mills
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys
Lamoni at Wayne
Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Skutt Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic
275 Conference
East Atchison at South Holt
West Nodaway at Rock Port
Nodaway-Holt at Mound City
Union Star at North Nodaway
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan at Maryville
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn
Conestoga at Malcolm
Johnson County Central at Mead
Louisville at Palmyra
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell at Southern
Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart
Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian
Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Burke at Omaha Central
Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bishop Neumann at Elkhorn
Columbus at Elkhorn
Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood
Arlington at Aquinas Catholic
Raymond Central at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Pius X at Millard North
Lincoln Southwest at Millard North
Omaha North at Lincoln North Star
Omaha North vs. Lincoln High (at Lincoln North Star)
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Logan-Magnolia Meet
Treynor Meet
Dallas Center-Grimes Meet
Albia Meet
Maryville Meet
North Platte (MO) Meet
Plattsmouth (NE) Meet
GOLF SCHEDULE
Fort Dodge Invitational (B)
Maryville Best Shot (G)
Waverly (NE) Invitational (G)
Auburn, Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G)
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Staley at Maryville
SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson, Spencer, Storm Lake at Sioux City
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
South Holt at DeKalb
North Harrison at Platte Valley
Stewartsville at Northeast Nodaway
Lathrop at Maryville
Worth County at North Andrew
Falls City at Savannah
Albany at Stanberry
Nebraska City at Bennington
Norris at Blair
Gretna at Elkhorn
Cass County Central at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central
Duchesne/Roncalli at Platteview
Yutan/Mead at Syracuse
Beatrice at Wahoo
Malcolm at Southern/Diller-Odell
Skutt Catholic at Bellevue West
Bellevue East at Fremont
Elkhorn South at Omaha Benson
Millard West at Omaha Westside
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Burke at Omaha South
Omaha Central at Lincoln High
Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lafayette at Benton (B)
Chillicothe at Cameron (B)
Bishop LeBlond at Central (B)
St. Pius X at Guadalupe Centers Charter (B)