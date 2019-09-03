KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's a very busy Tuesday in KMAland with plenty of volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis, swimming, soccer and softball all on the slate.

Tonight on the KMAX-Stream, hear Sidney hosting Johnson-Brock in a battle of two small school standouts from different states. First serve is slated for 7:30 PM.

Here's a look at the complete schedule.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig 

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur (NC)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

ACGC Quad 

Atlantic at ACGC

Atlantic vs. East Union (at ACGC)

Atlantic vs. CAM (at ACGC)

East Union at ACGC

CAM vs. East Union (at ACGC)

CAM at ACGC

Stanton Triangular 

Heartland Christian at Stanton

Essex vs. Heartland Christian (at Stanton)

Griswold Triangular 

AHSTW at Griswold

Nodaway Valley at Griswold

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley (at Griswold)

Southeast Warren Quad 

Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren

Colfax-Mingo at Southeast Warren

Moravia at Southeast Warren

Ankeny Christian vs. Colfax-Mingo

Ankeny Christian vs. Moravia

Moravia vs. Colfax-Mingo 

MOC-Floyd Valley Triangular 

LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

LeMars vs. Sheldon

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Creston at ADM

Johnson-Brock at Sidney On KMAX-Stream, 7:30 PM 

Lenox at East Mills

Lourdes Central Catholic at Fremont-Mills

Ar-We-Va at Audubon

Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys

Lamoni at Wayne

Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Skutt Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic

275 Conference 

East Atchison at South Holt

West Nodaway at Rock Port

Nodaway-Holt at Mound City 

Union Star at North Nodaway

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Buchanan at Maryville

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn

Conestoga at Malcolm

Johnson County Central at Mead

Louisville at Palmyra

Pioneer Conference 

Diller-Odell at Southern

Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart

Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston

Metro Conference 

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian

Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Burke at Omaha Central

Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Bishop Neumann at Elkhorn

Columbus at Elkhorn

Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood

Arlington at Aquinas Catholic

Raymond Central at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Pius X at Millard North

Lincoln Southwest at Millard North

Omaha North at Lincoln North Star

Omaha North vs. Lincoln High (at Lincoln North Star)

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Logan-Magnolia Meet

Treynor Meet

Dallas Center-Grimes Meet

Albia Meet

Maryville Meet

North Platte (MO) Meet

Plattsmouth (NE) Meet

GOLF SCHEDULE 

Fort Dodge Invitational (B)

Maryville Best Shot (G)

Waverly (NE) Invitational (G)

Auburn, Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Staley at Maryville 

SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson, Spencer, Storm Lake at Sioux City

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at DeKalb

North Harrison at Platte Valley

Stewartsville at Northeast Nodaway

Lathrop at Maryville

Worth County at North Andrew

Falls City at Savannah

Albany at Stanberry

Nebraska City at Bennington

Norris at Blair

Gretna at Elkhorn

Cass County Central at Plattsmouth

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central 

Duchesne/Roncalli at Platteview

Yutan/Mead at Syracuse 

Beatrice at Wahoo

Malcolm at Southern/Diller-Odell

Skutt Catholic at Bellevue West

Bellevue East at Fremont

Elkhorn South at Omaha Benson

Millard West at Omaha Westside

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Burke at Omaha South

Omaha Central at Lincoln High

Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista

SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Lafayette at Benton (B)

Chillicothe at Cameron (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Central (B)

St. Pius X at Guadalupe Centers Charter (B)