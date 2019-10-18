Patrick Savage, Lamoni.jpg
(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills kept rolling, Keygan Day had another 10 touchdown passes, CRB took down undefeated CAM, Audubon rolled and Lamoni was a big winner over Lenox.

DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 52 Sidney 0 

Colton Moore, TJ Ellington & Mathew Kirchert, Fremont-Mills.jpg
Colton Moore, TJ Ellington & Mathew Kirchert, Fremont-Mills

Seth Malcom had 124 yards and four rushing scores and returned a punt for a touchdown while the defensive line of Colton Moore, TJ Ellington and Mathew Kirchert held Sidney to 44 yards rushing and had six sacks.

DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 88 Griswold 44 

Keygan Day, Stanton-Essex.jpg
Keygan Day had his second 10-touchdown game of the season, throwing for 372 yards and the 10 scores. He also added 70 yards rushing and another touchdown.

DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 CAM, Anita 26 

Jeffrey Eagle had 43 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory.

CAM’s Lane Spieker added 156 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw for a touchdown.

DISTRICT 8: Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30 

Skyler Schultes had 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Wheelers, which clinched at least a share of the district title with the win.

DISTRICT 6: Lamoni 50 Lenox 14

Patrick Savage rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns to help Lamoni remain unbeaten in district play. 

FULL 8-MAN IOWA KMALAND SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills 52 Sidney 0

Stanton-Essex 88 Griswold 44

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 CAM, Anita 26

Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15

Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Lamoni 50 Lenox 14

East Union 18 Moravia 13

Mormon Trail Seymour

Southeast Warren 50 Murray 0

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Collins-Maxwell 72 Twin Cedars 20

Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40 AGWSR 0

Baxter 72 Colo-Nesco 69

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Kingsley-Pierson 36 Ar-We-Va 22

St. Mary’s, Remsen 50 Newell-Fonda 0

River Valley 48 West Bend-Mallard 14

Harris-Lake Park 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (forfeit)