(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills kept rolling, Keygan Day had another 10 touchdown passes, CRB took down undefeated CAM, Audubon rolled and Lamoni was a big winner over Lenox.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 52 Sidney 0
Seth Malcom had 124 yards and four rushing scores and returned a punt for a touchdown while the defensive line of Colton Moore, TJ Ellington and Mathew Kirchert held Sidney to 44 yards rushing and had six sacks.
DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 88 Griswold 44
Keygan Day had his second 10-touchdown game of the season, throwing for 372 yards and the 10 scores. He also added 70 yards rushing and another touchdown.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 CAM, Anita 26
Jeffrey Eagle had 43 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory.
CAM’s Lane Spieker added 156 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw for a touchdown.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30
Skyler Schultes had 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Wheelers, which clinched at least a share of the district title with the win.
DISTRICT 6: Lamoni 50 Lenox 14
Patrick Savage rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns to help Lamoni remain unbeaten in district play.
FULL 8-MAN IOWA KMALAND SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15
Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
East Union 18 Moravia 13
Mormon Trail Seymour
Southeast Warren 50 Murray 0
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Collins-Maxwell 72 Twin Cedars 20
Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40 AGWSR 0
Baxter 72 Colo-Nesco 69
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 36 Ar-We-Va 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 50 Newell-Fonda 0
River Valley 48 West Bend-Mallard 14
Harris-Lake Park 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (forfeit)