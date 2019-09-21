(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Underwood stayed unbeaten while Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley were other KMAland winners in 11-man on Friday evening.
Lewis Central 60 Thomas Jefferson 14
Bret Kobes threw for 165 yards and four touchdowns, and Lewis Central (4-0) rolled to another victory.
Harlan 49 Atlantic 13
Brenden Bartley had 157 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Joey Moser added 115 total yards. Jon Monson picked up 73 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-1). Atlantic fell to 1-3.
Bondurant-Farrar 31 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 22
Keeden Lozano had 27 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns to send Bondurant-Farrar (3-1) to the victory. Creston/O-M dropped to 2-2.
Underwood 21 St. Albert 7
Nick Ravlin threw for 274 yards and a touchdown to lead Underwood (4-0) in another win. Brayden Wollan caught two balls for 87 yards and the score, and Scott Pearson added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown.
St. Albert (1-3) scored their lone touchdown on a 10-yard Connor Cerny reception.
Denison-Schleswig 37 Kuemper Catholic 7
Terrance Weah had 18 touches for 154 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
AHSTW, Avoca 33 Martensdale-St. Marys 29
Denver Pauley capped off a wild back-and-forth final quarter with a game-sealing touchdown to send AHSTW to 2-2 on the season. Martensdale-St. Marys dropped to 3-2.
Hinton 34 Logan-Magnolia 0
Derek Anderson led Hinton with 170 yards passing and three touchdowns and scored another on the ground.
Logan-Magnolia dropped to 1-3 in the loss.
Westwood, Sloan 41 Missouri Valley 8
Carter Copple had 155 yards and four touchdowns rushing and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to lead the offense. He also had 13 total tackles for Westwood (4-0). Missouri Valley to 2-2 on the year.
ACGC 52 Tri-Center 20
ACGC (4-0) ran for 503 yards behind Gavin Cornelison (131 yards, 3 TD), Gunnar Larson (120, 1 TD) and Kolby Jacobe (195, 2 TD).
Tri-Center (2-2) was held to 26 rushing yards, but Bryson Freeberg threw for 225 yards and accounted for all three Trojans touchdowns.
Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 0
Nathan Russell was 23-of-29 passing for 279 yards and five touchdowns to send Nodaway Valley (3-2) to the win. Austin Wilson added 42 yards rushing, 14 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Wilson also had five tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Tony Ayase added 100 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Michael Britten had two receiving scores. Kolby Harris picked 84 yards receiving for the Wolverines.
View all 11-man football scores from KMAland Iowa districts below.
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN
Dallas Center-Grimes 28 Glenwood 9
IKM-Manning 17 East Sac County 7
Mount Ayr 49 Clarke, Osceola 7
Central Decatur 37 Panorama, Panora 22
Wayne 80 Van Buren 0
Sioux City East 37 Abraham Lincoln 0
LeMars 62 Sioux City North 13
Bishop Heelan 58 Sioux City West 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Earlham 55 Madrid 15
Woodbury Central 55 MVAOCOU 0
Colfax-Mingo 41 Lynnville-Sully 15
Cardinal 49 North Mahaska 12
Alta/Aurelia 28 Pocahontas Area 6
Bishop Garrigan 28 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15
South Hamilton 36 Manson NW Webster 6
Lawton-Bronson 24 Ridge View 6
South O'Brien 42 Sioux Central 16
West Monona 20 Akron-Westfield 12
Emmetsburg 35 Cherokee 33
Van Meter 42 Woodward-Granger 0
Greene County 28 Gilbert 0
OABCIG 48 Storm Lake 26
ADM, Adel 31 Boone 0
Winterset 28 Ballard 12
Spencer 35 Humboldt 6
Marshalltown 28 Ames 14
Des Moines Christian 45 Des Moines North 8
Urbandale 17 Linn-Mar 16
WDM Valley 38 Waukee 10
Ankeny 28 Des Moines Roosevelt 14
Waterloo West 28 Des Moines Hoover 8
Indianola 59 Des Moines Lincoln 14
Dowling Catholic 31 Ankeny Centennial 10
Fort Dodge 36 Carroll 10
Southeast Polk 42 Des Moines East 0