(KMAland) -- Audubon blanked Fremont-Mills, Exira-EHK held off Sidney and Lenox rolled to 3-0 to highlight a busy night of 8-Man action in KMAland.
Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0
Skyler Schultes threw for two scores and added a touchdown on the ground. Joel Klocke was on the receiving end of both Schulte's touchdown passes and hauled in a two point conversion as well.
CAM 60 Stanton/Essex 14
Lane Spieker amassed 159 rushing yards and two scores on just eight totes. Cade Ticknor scored three times and tallied 47 yards on seven carries to improve the Cougars to 2-0.
East Mills 51 Lamoni 46
East Mills edged Lamoni in an offensive shootout. Michael Schafer was 18/41 passing with four touchdowns and rushed for two scores. Nic Duysen hauled in seven passes for 132 yards and a scrore. Jackson Wray, Davis McGrew and Mason Crouse also found the endzone for the Wolverines.
Lamoni was led in the defeat by Patrick Savage, who rushed for 249 yards and four scores. Savage also completed nine passes for 144 yards and two scores.
Bedford 64 Worth County 56
Bedford edged Missouri powerhouse Worth County Friday night. Eli Morris churned for 279 rushing yards and one score and returned a kick off for a score, too. Cooper Nally was 6-for-8 passing for 91 yards and three scores. Nally also added three touchdowns on the ground.
Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16
Wyatt Pryor threw for 394 yards and seven touchdowns. His brother, Layne was on the receiving end of 4 scores and 149 yards. Brock Leaders also tallied 193 yards and two scores. The Tigers were salty on defense with five turnovers and a blocked punt for a score. Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 137 rushing yards and two scores.
Lenox 93 Melcher-Dallas 0
Lenox quest for 3-0 was never in doubt as the Tigers rolled to a 93-0 victory. Lenox pounded the rock for 21 carries and 368 yards behind an offensive line guided by Coleman Dukes. Colton Gordon tallied 127 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Drew Venteicher scored on his lone two carries of the night. Tom Trost and Isaac Grundman each ran for two touchdowns. Cullen Wood completed just one pass, but it was a 57 yard score to Keegan Christensen.
Exira-EHK 46 Sidney 44
Creighton Nelson's six-score performance led the Spartans to their first win of the season. Nelson returned the opening kickoff for a score, grabbed receiving touchdowns from 47 and 32 yards and ran for three touchdowns.
Tyler Hensley led Sidney with 96 yards on 20 carries. Will Oswald had a receiving touchdown and an interception return for six.
East Union 52 Griswold 26
East Union overcame a 26-12 deficit and finished the contest on a 40-0 run to secure their first win of 2019. Augustin McNeil led Eat Union with four rushing touchdowns.
FULL 8-MAN IOWA SCOREBOARD
West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14
St. Mary's-Remsen 73 Boyer Valley 19
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7
Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26
Iowa Valley 40 Southeast Warren 21
New London 71 Moravia 12
Collins-Maxwell 44 Murray 8
Twin Cedars 46 Seymour 20
AGWSR 52 West Bend-Mallard 20
Don Bosco 87 Baxter 8
Turkey Valley 48 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14
Meskwaki Settlement 56 West Central, Maynard 30
Harris-Lake Park 35 Northwood-Kensett 10