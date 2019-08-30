Lane Spieker, CAM.jpg
Buy Now
Photo: KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Big nights and big wins for Fremont-Mills, Lenox, CAM, East Mills, Lamoni and plenty more in tonight’s KMAland 8-Man recap.

Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 

Colton Hauschild & Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills.jpg
Buy Now

Photo: Colton Hauschild & Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills

Seth Malcom had four touchdown runs of 65, 65, 40 and 32 and finished with 277 yards on the ground. He also added 24 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. Meanwhile, Colton Hauschild had a rushing and passing touchdown and one interception on defense.

Lenox 52 Sidney 28 

Colton Gordon, Lenox.jpg
Buy Now

Colton Gordon scored five touchdowns, blocked a punt and nabbed an interception to lead Lenox in the win. Gordon had four touchdowns and 108 yards on the ground while Drew Venteicher went for 73 yards and two scores.

Tyler Hensley led Sidney with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown.

CAM, Anita 64 Bedford 28

Lane Spieker captured the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night, leading CAM with 226 yards rushing, 80 yards receiving, 50 yards passing and five total touchdowns.

East Mills 49 East Union 12 

Michael Schafer, East Mills.jpg
Buy Now

Michael Schafer threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead East Mills.

Southeast Warren 57 Griswold 6 

Rick Harvey, Southeast Warren.jpg
Buy Now

Rick Harvey had 85 yards passing, 22 yards rushing and three total touchdowns for the Warhawks. 

Griswold’s Derek Mueller added 56 rushing, 77 passing and a touchdown of his own.

Lamoni 56 Stanton/Essex 18 

Patrick Savage, Lamoni.jpg
Buy Now

Patrick Savage rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns and had a passing touchdown to lead the offense. He also topped the defense with nine tackles and an interception.

Remsen, St. Mary’s 26 Audubon 25 

Skyler Schultes rushed 158 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead Audubon in a tough defeat.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20 

Jeffrey Eagle ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory.

FULL 8-MAN IOWA SCOREBOARD 

Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

CAM, Anita 64 Bedford 28

East Mills 49 East Union 12

Southeast Warren 57 Griswold 6

Lenox 52 Sidney 28

Lamoni 56 Stanton/Essex 18

Boyer Valley 72 Ar-We-Va 28

Remsen, St. Mary's 26 Audubon 25

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20

Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14

Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42

River Valley 56 West Harrison 14

Melcher-Dallas 50 Seymour 14

Moravia 51 Twin Cedars 12

Central City 49 Colo-Nesco 6

Newell-Fonda 52 Collins-Maxwell 44

Don Bosco 44 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

English Valleys 47 Meskwaki Settlement 22

Turkey Valley 56 AGWSR 6

Harris-Lake Park 63 North Iowa 0