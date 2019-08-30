(KMAland) -- Big nights and big wins for Fremont-Mills, Lenox, CAM, East Mills, Lamoni and plenty more in tonight’s KMAland 8-Man recap.
Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Seth Malcom had four touchdown runs of 65, 65, 40 and 32 and finished with 277 yards on the ground. He also added 24 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. Meanwhile, Colton Hauschild had a rushing and passing touchdown and one interception on defense.
Lenox 52 Sidney 28
Colton Gordon scored five touchdowns, blocked a punt and nabbed an interception to lead Lenox in the win. Gordon had four touchdowns and 108 yards on the ground while Drew Venteicher went for 73 yards and two scores.
Tyler Hensley led Sidney with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown.
CAM, Anita 64 Bedford 28
Lane Spieker captured the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night, leading CAM with 226 yards rushing, 80 yards receiving, 50 yards passing and five total touchdowns.
East Mills 49 East Union 12
Michael Schafer threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead East Mills.
Southeast Warren 57 Griswold 6
Rick Harvey had 85 yards passing, 22 yards rushing and three total touchdowns for the Warhawks.
Griswold’s Derek Mueller added 56 rushing, 77 passing and a touchdown of his own.
Lamoni 56 Stanton/Essex 18
Patrick Savage rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns and had a passing touchdown to lead the offense. He also topped the defense with nine tackles and an interception.
Remsen, St. Mary’s 26 Audubon 25
Skyler Schultes rushed 158 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead Audubon in a tough defeat.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20
Jeffrey Eagle ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory.
FULL 8-MAN IOWA SCOREBOARD
Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14
Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42
River Valley 56 West Harrison 14
Melcher-Dallas 50 Seymour 14
Moravia 51 Twin Cedars 12
Central City 49 Colo-Nesco 6
Newell-Fonda 52 Collins-Maxwell 44
Don Bosco 44 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
English Valleys 47 Meskwaki Settlement 22
Turkey Valley 56 AGWSR 6
Harris-Lake Park 63 North Iowa 0