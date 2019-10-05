(KMAland) -- Shenandoah cruised over Red Oak, ACGC edged Clarinda, Riverside got their first win, St. Albert took down SWV, Bryson Freeberg had a gem & more from A/1A/2A on Friday.
2A-9: Shenandoah 42 Red Oak 0
Morgan Cotten had 109 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and a touchdown to lead Shenandoah (2-4, 1-1) to their first win in district play. Kyle Cerven added 125 yards passing, 100 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.
Conner Birt pitched in 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Wyatt Aufdenberg hauled in a touchdown pass for the Mustangs. Both Riley Backus and Anthony Stogdill had an interception each for Shenandoah.
2A-9: OABCIG 28 Atlantic 7
Cooper DeJean had another big night for OABCIG (6-0, 2-0) in rushing for 171 yards, passing for 248 more and combining for four offensive touchdowns. He also added an interception on defense.
Tyler Moen led Atlantic (2-4, 1-1) with 174 yards rushing and a touchdown on offense and an interception of his own on defense.
2A-9: Greene County 45 Kuemper Catholic 22
Brent Riley threw for 408 yards and five touchdowns to send Greene County (6-0, 2-0) to another victory. Carter Morton pulled in eight balls for 201 yards and three scores, and Colby Kafer added 122 yards rushing and a touchdown.
1A-8: ACGC 14 Clarinda 7
Gavin Cornelison had 167 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Bryce Littler threw for 80 yards and added a rushing score of his own for ACGC (5-1, 1-1).
Clarinda’s Wyatt Schmitt had the only touchdown for the Cardinals (4-2, 0-2). Connor Brown picked up 84 yards rushing to lead the Clarinda attack.
1A-8: Panorama 14 Mount Ayr 6
Panorama (6-0, 2-0) took advantage of seven Mount Ayr (5-1, 1-1) turnovers and returned the second half kickoff back for a score to pick up the win.
A-9: Earlham 47 AHSTW 10
Caleb Swalla led Earlham (5-1, 2-0) with 220 yards rushing and three scores. He also added a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
A-9: Riverside, Oakland 24 Nodaway Valley 6
Mason Bivens led Riverside (1-5, 1-1) with 155 yards and a rushing touchdown while Austin Kremkoski pitched in 103 yards rushing and 56 yards passing.
Nodaway Valley’s Tony Ayase rushed 20 times for 103 yards and had a 54-yard receiving score.
A-9: St. Albert 28 Southwest Valley 7
St. Albert turned to their defense and special teams to stake them to an early lead with a 60-yard punt return for Sam Rallis, a blocked punt and 12-yard touchdown rush by Cy Patterson and a 25-yard pick-six by Bennett Gronstal. Patterson added another rushing touchdown for the Falcons final score.
Southwest Valley’s Brendan Knapp had a one-yard touchdown run.
A-10: Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12
Bryson Freeberg competed 23 of 35 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns to lead Tai-Center (3-3, 1-1).
1A-9: Treynor 24 Underwood 20
KMALAND A/1A/2A SCOREBOARD
Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 7
Lawton-Bronson 20 Logan-Magnolia 14
Woodbury Central 36 Westwood, Sloan 16
Central Decatur 44 Lynnville-Sully 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 35 North Mahaska 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 35 Manson Northwest Webster 16
Alta/Aurelia 27 Ridge View 14
Sioux Central 37 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12
East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0