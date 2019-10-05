(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Harlan, LC pitched a shutout, TJ was a big winner and more from the night in 3A/4A KMAland football.
3A-9: Glenwood 28 Harlan 21
Ryan Blum had three receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including one for 57 yards, to send Glenwood (5-1, 2-0) to a key district win.
Zach Carr finished with 19 completions in 25 attempts for 317 yards and three scores.
3A-9: ADM, Adel 42 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 28
ADM quarterback Tate Stine-Smith had 211 yards passing and two touchdowns and added 101 yards rushing and another score to lead the Tigers (4-2, 1-1).
3A-9: Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0
Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0) stayed unbeaten behind a defensive shutout and just 78 total yards allowed.
Brady Miller rushed for 166 yards and had two touchdowns while Bryson Bowman added a rushing score of his own. Bret Kobes pitched in a touchdown pass to twin brother Brennan Kobes.
4A-7: Thomas Jefferson 41 Des Moines North 12
Jermaine Green had two rushing touchdowns, and Hunter Jones added two fumble recoveries, including a 95-yard return for a touchdown to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 1-1).
KMALAND 3A/4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood 28 Harlan 21
ADM, Adel 42 Creston/O-M 28
Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 — 2 OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 Le Mars 18
Spencer 28 Storm Lake 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Ames 58 Abraham Lincoln 21
Thomas Jefferson 41 Des Moines North 12
WDM Valley 52 Urbandale 13
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 63 Des Moines Hoover 0
Dowling Catholic 61 Des Moines Lincoln 7
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City North 14 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Marshalltown 57 Sioux City West 12
Ankeny Centennial 20 Southeast Polk 17
Des Moines Roosevelt 16 Fort Dodge 14