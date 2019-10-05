Lewis Central Defense.jpg
(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Harlan, LC pitched a shutout, TJ was a big winner and more from the night in 3A/4A KMAland football.

3A-9: Glenwood 28 Harlan 21  

Ryan Blum, Glenwood.jpg
Ryan Blum had three receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including one for 57 yards, to send Glenwood (5-1, 2-0) to a key district win.

Zach Carr finished with 19 completions in 25 attempts for 317 yards and three scores. 

3A-9: ADM, Adel 42 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 28 

Tate Stine-Smith, ADM.jpg
ADM quarterback Tate Stine-Smith had 211 yards passing and two touchdowns and added 101 yards rushing and another score to lead the Tigers (4-2, 1-1).

3A-9: Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0 

Lewis Central (6-0, 2-0) stayed unbeaten behind a defensive shutout and just 78 total yards allowed.

Brady Miller rushed for 166 yards and had two touchdowns while Bryson Bowman added a rushing score of his own. Bret Kobes pitched in a touchdown pass to twin brother Brennan Kobes.

4A-7: Thomas Jefferson 41 Des Moines North 12 

Hunter Jones & Jermaine Green, Thomas Jefferson.jpg
Jermaine Green had two rushing touchdowns, and Hunter Jones added two fumble recoveries, including a 95-yard return for a touchdown to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 1-1).

KMALAND 3A/4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9 

Glenwood 28 Harlan 21

ADM, Adel 42 Creston/O-M 28 

Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Denison-Schleswig 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 — 2 OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 Le Mars 18

Spencer 28 Storm Lake 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Ames 58 Abraham Lincoln 21

Thomas Jefferson 41 Des Moines North 12

WDM Valley 52 Urbandale 13

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 63 Des Moines Hoover 0

Dowling Catholic 61 Des Moines Lincoln 7

Sioux City East 62 Sioux City North 14 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Marshalltown 57 Sioux City West 12

Ankeny Centennial 20 Southeast Polk 17

Des Moines Roosevelt 16 Fort Dodge 14