IGCA All-District Basketball

(KMAland) -- A total of 42 KMAland conference athletes were honored with an All-District selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday. In addition, four area coaches were picked as their district’s top coach.

View the complete list of honorees below.

CLASS 1A SOUTH DISTRICT 

Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur

Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys

Riley Bell, Central Decatur

Chelsey Boettcher, Moulton-Udell

Maddy Duncan, Sidney

Thayda Houser, Seymour

Alex Knop, East Mills

Abby Martin, Lamoni

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys

Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe, Central Decatur

CLASS 1A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT 

Zoey Baylor, CAM

Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon

Danielle Hoyle, Paton-CHurdan

Sammi Jahde, CAM

Kaitlyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley

Allie Petry, St. Albert

Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va

Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston

Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT 

Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Kailey Jones, AHSTW

Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia

Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia

Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW

Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr

Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland, Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 3A NORTHWEST DISTRICT 

Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 3A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT 

Mallory Badding, Kuemper Catholic

Kelsey Fields, Creston

Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic

Sophie Walker, Red Oak

CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT 

Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig

Madison Camden, Glenwood

Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood

Megan Witte, Lewis Central

Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood

CLASS 5A WEST DISTRICT 

Nyamer Diew, Sioux City East

Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln