(KMAland) -- A total of 42 KMAland conference athletes were honored with an All-District selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday. In addition, four area coaches were picked as their district’s top coach.
View the complete list of honorees below.
CLASS 1A SOUTH DISTRICT
Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur
Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys
Riley Bell, Central Decatur
Chelsey Boettcher, Moulton-Udell
Maddy Duncan, Sidney
Thayda Houser, Seymour
Alex Knop, East Mills
Abby Martin, Lamoni
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys
Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe, Central Decatur
CLASS 1A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT
Zoey Baylor, CAM
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Aleah Hermansen, Audubon
Danielle Hoyle, Paton-CHurdan
Sammi Jahde, CAM
Kaitlyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley
Allie Petry, St. Albert
Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va
Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston
Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Kailey Jones, AHSTW
Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia
Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia
Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW
Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland, Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 3A NORTHWEST DISTRICT
Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 3A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Mallory Badding, Kuemper Catholic
Kelsey Fields, Creston
Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic
Sophie Walker, Red Oak
CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT
Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig
Madison Camden, Glenwood
Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
Megan Witte, Lewis Central
Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood
CLASS 5A WEST DISTRICT
Nyamer Diew, Sioux City East
Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln