(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has announced their All-State and All-District choices from the volleyball season.
Sidney’s Kelsey Hobbie and Olivia Larsen and Allie Petry of St. Albert were first team All-State choices in Class 1A while Chloe Johnson of Red Oak and Kuemper’s Kara Peter were picked to the first team in Class 3A. Megan Witte of Lewis Central and AL’s Elaina Bohnet were picked on the first team in Class 4A and 5A, respectively.
View the complete rundown of All-State and All-District choices from KMAland below.
CLASS 1A ALL STATE
Dezirae Drake, SR, East Mills (Honorable Mention)
Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney (Second Team)
Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney (First Team)
Alex Knop, SR, East Mills (Second Team)
Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney (First Team & Player of the Year)
Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert (First Team)
Jentry Schafer, SR, Southwest Valley (Honorable Mention)
Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney
CLASS 2A ALL STATE
Peyton Cook, SR, Underwood (Third Team)
Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW (Honorable Mention)
Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood (Second Team)
CLASS 3A ALL STATE
Chloe Johnson, SR, Red Oak (First Team)
Anna Niehaus, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Third Team)
Kara Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic (First Team)
Sophie Walker, SR, Red Oak (Second Team)
CLASS 4A ALL STATE
Delaney Esterling, SR, Lewis Central (Honorable Mention)
Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (First Team & Player of the Year)
Mia Gamet, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Honorable Mention)
Elle Scarborough, JR, Glenwood (Second Team)
Elle Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (First Team)
Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central (First Team)
CLASS 5A ALL STATE
Elaina Bohnet, SR, Abraham Lincoln (First Team)
Sam Christiansen, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Second Team)
Taylan Keefer, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Honorable Mention)
CLASS 1A SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Makayla Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren
Alissa Weinkoetz, SR, East Union
CLASS 1A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Rachel Drake, JR, East Mills
Gretchen Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston
Danielle Hoyle, JR, Paton-Churdan
Jadeyn Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va
Jessica Fokken, SR, Boyer Valley
Cassidy Baker, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Chloe Gilgen, SR, West Harrison
Jadyn Achenbach, SR, Riverside
Jordyn Blaha, SR, St. Albert
Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney
Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert
Alex Knop, SR, East Mills
Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney
Jentry Schafer, SR, Southwest Valley
Tara Peterson, JR, Stanton
Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney
Rachel Wietzki, SR, Fremont-Mills
Olivia Barnes, SR, St. Albert
Gracie Bluml, SR, Riverside
Dezirae Drake, SR, East Mills
Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock
CLASS 1A SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT
Kaela Eslinger, SR, Orient-Macksburg
Kinzee Eggers, JR, Murray
Maddie Maeder, SR, Lamoni
Thayda Houser, SR, Seymour
Abby Martin, SO, Lamoni
CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Presley Pogge, JR, Tri-Center
Corinne Bond, JR, Nodaway Valley
Emma Flathers, SO, Treynor
Zoe Rus, JR, Underwood
Natalie Yonker, JR, Nodaway Valley
Tatum Carlson, SO, Tri-Center
Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood
Peyton Cook, JR, Underwood
Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW
Miranda Ring, SO, Tri-Center
Coach of the Year: Paula Carman
CLASS 3A WEST DISTRICT
Mallory Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Kelsey Fields, JR, Creston
Lexi Johnson, SO, Red Oak
Kara Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Sophie Walker, SR, Red Oak
Chloe Johnson, SR, Red Oak
Anna Niehaus, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Coach of the Year: Angie Montgomery
CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT
Delaney Esterling, SR, Lewis Central
Ashley Hall, JR, Harlan
Elle Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central
Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Elle Scarborough, JR, Glenwood
Mia Gamet, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 5A WEST DISTRICT
Sam Christiansen, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Lineya Wells, JR, Sioux City East
Elaina Bohnet, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Taylan Keefer, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln