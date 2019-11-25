Volleyball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has announced their All-State and All-District choices from the volleyball season.

Sidney’s Kelsey Hobbie and Olivia Larsen and Allie Petry of St. Albert were first team All-State choices in Class 1A while Chloe Johnson of Red Oak and Kuemper’s Kara Peter were picked to the first team in Class 3A. Megan Witte of Lewis Central and AL’s Elaina Bohnet were picked on the first team in Class 4A and 5A, respectively.

View the complete rundown of All-State and All-District choices from KMAland below.

CLASS 1A ALL STATE   

Dezirae Drake, SR, East Mills (Honorable Mention)

Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney (Second Team)

Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney (First Team)

Alex Knop, SR, East Mills (Second Team)

Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney (First Team & Player of the Year)

Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert (First Team)

Jentry Schafer, SR, Southwest Valley (Honorable Mention)

Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney 

CLASS 2A ALL STATE  

Peyton Cook, SR, Underwood (Third Team)

Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW (Honorable Mention)

Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood (Second Team)

CLASS 3A ALL STATE 

Chloe Johnson, SR, Red Oak (First Team)

Anna Niehaus, SR, Kuemper Catholic (Third Team)

Kara Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic (First Team)

Sophie Walker, SR, Red Oak (Second Team)

CLASS 4A ALL STATE 

Delaney Esterling, SR, Lewis Central (Honorable Mention)

Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (First Team & Player of the Year)

Mia Gamet, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Honorable Mention)

Elle Scarborough, JR, Glenwood (Second Team)

Elle Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (First Team)

Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central (First Team)

CLASS 5A ALL STATE 

Elaina Bohnet, SR, Abraham Lincoln (First Team)

Sam Christiansen, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Second Team)

Taylan Keefer, SR, Abraham Lincoln (Honorable Mention)

CLASS 1A SOUTHEAST DISTRICT 

Makayla Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren

Alissa Weinkoetz, SR, East Union

CLASS 1A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT 

Rachel Drake, JR, East Mills

Gretchen Wallace, JR, Glidden-Ralston

Danielle Hoyle, JR, Paton-Churdan

Jadeyn Smith, JR, Ar-We-Va

Jessica Fokken, SR, Boyer Valley

Cassidy Baker, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Chloe Gilgen, SR, West Harrison

Jadyn Achenbach, SR, Riverside

Jordyn Blaha, SR, St. Albert

Kelsey Hobbie, SR, Sidney

Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert

Alex Knop, SR, East Mills

Olivia Larsen, SR, Sidney

Jentry Schafer, SR, Southwest Valley

Tara Peterson, JR, Stanton

Maddy Duncan, SR, Sidney

Rachel Wietzki, SR, Fremont-Mills

Olivia Barnes, SR, St. Albert

Gracie Bluml, SR, Riverside

Dezirae Drake, SR, East Mills

Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock

CLASS 1A SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT 

Kaela Eslinger, SR, Orient-Macksburg

Kinzee Eggers, JR, Murray

Maddie Maeder, SR, Lamoni

Thayda Houser, SR, Seymour

Abby Martin, SO, Lamoni

CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT 

Presley Pogge, JR, Tri-Center

Corinne Bond, JR, Nodaway Valley

Emma Flathers, SO, Treynor

Zoe Rus, JR, Underwood

Natalie Yonker, JR, Nodaway Valley

Tatum Carlson, SO, Tri-Center

Macy Vanfossan, JR, Underwood

Peyton Cook, JR, Underwood

Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW

Miranda Ring, SO, Tri-Center

Coach of the Year: Paula Carman

CLASS 3A WEST DISTRICT 

Mallory Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Kelsey Fields, JR, Creston

Lexi Johnson, SO, Red Oak

Kara Peter, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Sophie Walker, SR, Red Oak

Chloe Johnson, SR, Red Oak

Anna Niehaus, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Coach of the Year: Angie Montgomery

CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT 

Delaney Esterling, SR, Lewis Central

Ashley Hall, JR, Harlan

Elle Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central

Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Elle Scarborough, JR, Glenwood

Mia Gamet, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 5A WEST DISTRICT 

Sam Christiansen, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Lineya Wells, JR, Sioux City East

Elaina Bohnet, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Taylan Keefer, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Katie Darrington, Abraham Lincoln