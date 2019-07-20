(KMAland) -- Check out the high school baseball district championship results from Class 1A and 2A on Saturday.
1A-14: St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Check out the complete recap from the game broadcast on KMA 960 linked here.
2A-15: Underwood 6 Treynor 5 — 9 inn
Check out the complete recap from the game broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 linked here.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District Finals
Kingsley-Pierson 5 Lawton-Bronson 4
Remsen, St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 0
Newell-Fonda 6 Sioux Central 4
Newman Catholic 11 West Fork 2
North Butler at Saint Ansgar PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
South Winneshiek 12 Wapsie Valley 6
Calamus-Wheatland 6 Lone Tree 0
Pekin at Iowa Mennonite PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
Alburnett 11 North Tama 1
HLV, Victor 13 BGM 3
Don Bosco 6 Hudson 1
Central Decatur at Moravia PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys PPD to Monday, 11:00 AM
St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Audubon at Southeast Warren PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
Class 2A District Finals
West Sioux 6 West Lyon 0
Pocahontas Area at Estherville-Lincoln Central PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
New Hampton 7 Osage 2
Oelwein 9 Cascade 8
Camanche 4 Beckman Catholic 2
West Branch at Mid-Prairie PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
Wilton 4 Mediapolis 0
Davis County at Central Lee PPD to Monday, 6:00 PM
North Linn 9 Columbus Catholic 0
Pella Christian 2 West Marshall 0 — 10 inn
Roland-Story 7 Dike-New Hartford 5
Des Moines Christian at Woodward-Granger PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic at Ogden PPD to Monday, 11:00 AM
Van Meter 15 Interstate 35, Truro 0
Underwood 6 Treynor 5 — 9 inn
Hinton 12 Alta-Aurelia 11 — 9 inn