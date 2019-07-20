KMAland Baseball logo

(KMAland) -- Check out the high school baseball district championship results from Class 1A and 2A on Saturday.

1A-14: St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Check out the complete recap from the game broadcast on KMA 960 linked here.

2A-15: Underwood 6 Treynor 5 — 9 inn 

Check out the complete recap from the game broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 linked here.

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A District Finals 

Kingsley-Pierson 5 Lawton-Bronson 4

Remsen, St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 0

Newell-Fonda 6 Sioux Central 4

Newman Catholic 11 West Fork 2

North Butler at Saint Ansgar PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

South Winneshiek 12 Wapsie Valley 6

Calamus-Wheatland 6 Lone Tree 0

Pekin at Iowa Mennonite PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

Alburnett 11 North Tama 1

HLV, Victor 13 BGM 3

Don Bosco 6 Hudson 1

Central Decatur at Moravia PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys PPD to Monday, 11:00 AM

St. Albert 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Audubon at Southeast Warren PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

Class 2A District Finals 

West Sioux 6 West Lyon 0

Pocahontas Area at Estherville-Lincoln Central PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

New Hampton 7 Osage 2

Oelwein 9 Cascade 8

Camanche 4 Beckman Catholic 2

West Branch at Mid-Prairie PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM 

Wilton 4 Mediapolis 0

Davis County at Central Lee PPD to Monday, 6:00 PM

North Linn 9 Columbus Catholic 0

Pella Christian 2 West Marshall 0 — 10 inn

Roland-Story 7 Dike-New Hartford 5

Des Moines Christian at Woodward-Granger PPD to Monday, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic at Ogden PPD to Monday, 11:00 AM

Van Meter 15 Interstate 35, Truro 0

Underwood 6 Treynor 5 — 9 inn

Hinton 12 Alta-Aurelia 11 — 9 inn

