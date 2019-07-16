(KMAland) -- AL walked off to a win over Harlan, Cade Van Ness homered for Glenwood in a loss, LC shut out Thomas Jefferson and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Sioux City North 8 Glenwood 3
Cade Van Ness hit his 12th home run of the season for Glenwood in the loss.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 8
Abraham Lincoln scored a walk-off win thanks to a throwing error by Harlan in the bottom of the seventh.
Hunter Nice went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Lynx in the win while Tyler Reiss and Logan Kruse added two hits apiece. Zane Olsen and Austin Wickman chipped in two RBI each.
Derec Weyer had a big night for Harlan with three hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in five runs. Brenden Bartley chipped in two hits, and Luke Schaben scored three runs.
NC: Lewis Central 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
Easton Dermody struck out eight and allowed just one hit in three innings to pick up the win for Lewis Central, which used four pitchers in the win.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 4 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 6 Sioux City East 4 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Sioux City North 8 Glenwood 3
Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 8
ADM 5 Creston 1
Lewis Central 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Spencer 2