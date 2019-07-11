(KMAland) -- Atlantic edged Clarinda, St. Albert beat Harlan, Glenwood fell to SBL, Underwood blanked F-M and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
Cade Van Ness hit his 11th home run of the season for Glenwood.
Sean Moran drove in two to lead Denison-Schleswig in the defeat. Dawson Dorhout, Braiden Heiden and Evan Turin all drove in one run apiece for the Monarchs.
Jake Hugeback went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Truman Haukap and Cole Uhlenkmap added two hits and one RBI apiece for the Knights.
Blake Pottebaum threw six innings, struck out six and allowed two runs on four hits.
Easton Elledge smacked a three-run home run, and Nick Ravlin and Zach Teten had three hits apiece for the Eagles. Drake Adair gave up three hits in getting the win.
Brad Larson singled, drove in a run and finished with three stolen bases and three runs scored for Lenox. Xavier Adamson added a hit, a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Colton Gordon threw the final two innings, striking four and earning the save.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District 14 – First Round
Essex/South Page 10 Riverside 0
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – REGULAR SEASON
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 3 Clarinda 2
St. Albert 11 Harlan 6
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 14 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 8 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City East 7 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Glenwood 3
Sioux City West 5 Lewis Central 4 — 9 inn
Vinton-Shellsburg 9 Denison-Schleswig 7
Kuemper Catholic 11 Perry 2
Lenox 7 East Mills 6
Underwood 15 Fremont-Mills 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8 Martensdale-St. Marys 7