(KMAland) -- Creston swept Shenandoah, Glenwood ten-runned St. Albert, CAM hit six home runs in a pair of RVC wins and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Creston 18 Shenandoah 8 (Game 1)
H-10: Creston 12 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Game 1: Eli Loudon went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored to lead Creston in the win. Luke Latham and Keagan Smith also hit home runs and drove in three runs apiece.
For Shenandoah, AJ Herold homered and drove in two, and owen McCunn, Cain Lorimor and Devin Morelock had two hits each and combined to drive in five.
Game 2: Loudon had another two hits, another two RBI and another home run for the Panthers. Gavin Gillam added two hits and two RBI, and Brayton Chesnut pitched in two hits and an RBI. Loudon was also the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts in five innings.
Herold homered for the second time on the day, and Lorimor chipped in two hits and scored once.
NC: Red Oak 12 East Mills 9
Garrett Couse had two hits and two RBI, and Cole Carlson finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs scored. Carter Bruce also had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Cam Vanderhoof singled and scored three times for the Tigers.
Jack Anderson led East Mills with three hits and an RBI, and Jackson Wray and Anthony Rainey added two hits each. Andrew Jackson also drove in a pair of runs.
NC: Fort Madison 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Dawson Dorhout and Trey Brotherton had the only hits for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
NC: Roland-Story 4 Treynor 1 (Game 1)
NC: Treynor 9 Roland-Story 1 (Game 2)
Game 1: Kristian Martens threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters in the loss. Brenden Dingus had an RBI hit and was one of seven players to hit safely for the Cardinals.
Game 2: Tommy Duysen went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Nate McCombs and Martens added two hits each. Jaxon Schumacher, Martens and Austin Kulesa drove in two runs apiece. Schumacher was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings and allowing one run on five hits.
NC: Greene County 9 Underwood 5
Blake Hall cranked a three-run home run as part of a five-run second inning and finished with two hits on the night. Drake Adair, Tyler Boothby and Dylan Reimer also had two hits each for the Eagles.
NC: Tri-Center 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Trevor Nelson’s single scored Trevor Carlson in the bottom of the seventh, and Tri-Center walked off a winner. Sid Stowe had two hits in the game for the Trojans. Gaven Heim struck out seven and gave up just one earned run in five innings for T-C.
Robert Wood had an RBI hit for Thomas Jefferson, which scored three runs in the sixth to tie the game. Ryan Steinspring had 10 strikeouts in six innings for TJ.
RVC: CAM 23 Glidden-Ralston 0
RVC: CAM 9 Ar-We-Va 4
CAM had a big night of home runs with Mitchell Williamson cranking three bombs while Darien Burnison hit two and Lane Spieker had one.
Ar-We-Va’s Keegan Simons and Will Ragaller had two hits each, and Dalton Ehlers drove in two.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Panorama 5
Trenton Golay had two hits, and Ben Obert added a two-run double for the Crusaders in the win. Christian Cook got the win on the mound, and Preston McAlister finished the save.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 18 St. Albert 8
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 (Game 2)
Twin Cedars at Central Decatur
