(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Kuemper, Audubon, Lo-Ma, Treynor, Underwood, CD, MSTM, SEW, CRB, Woodbine, Lamoni & Moravia are moving on in 1A and 2A district baseball action.
1A-12: Moravia 10 Wayne 0
Carson Butz and Casey Smith had two hits and two RBI each for Moravia while Hunter Arbogast struck out eight in 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
1A-13: Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Lenox 4
Colton Gordon led the Tigers with two hits and scored two runs, and Cullen Wood had a hit and an RBI.
1A-15: Audubon 11 CAM, Anita 1
Marcus Olsen went 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Ethan and Joel Klocke had two hits each for Audubon. Gavin Smith added a double and two RBI, and Jackson Jensen (4 IP, 8 K) and Skyler Schultes (3 IP) combined on a solid pitching performance.
CAM’s Mitchell Williamson and Ben Tibben had two hits apiece for the Cougars.
1A-16: Woodbine 6 West Harrison 1
Cory Bantam had a double among two hits and drove in a run for Woodbine in the victory. Layne Pryor went four innings and allowed just one run on three hits while Alex Bantam threw the final three frames, giving up just one hit.
Logan King had a double and scored the lone run fro West Harrison.
2A-13: Kuemper Catholic 1 Southeast Valley 0
Blake Pottebaum scored the only run of the game in the seventh inning to lift Kuemper Catholic to the win. Aaron Schreck struck out 10 and gave up just four hits and a walk in a complete game shutout.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals
Moravia 10 Wayne 0
Central Decatur 10 Twin Cedars 0
Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Lenox 4
Lamoni 4 Bedford 0
Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals
St. Albert 16 AHSTW, Avoca 8
Logan-Magnolia 10 Stanton 0
Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals
Southeast Warren 15 Nodaway Valley 0
Audubon 11 CAM, Anita 1
Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 IKM-Manning 1
Woodbine 6 West Harrison 1
Class 2A District 13 – Semifinals
Ogden 3 South Central Calhoun 2
Kuemper Catholic 1 Southeast Valley 0
Class 2A District 14 – Semifinals
Van Meter 7 Mount Ayr 0
Interstate 35, Truro 5 Panorama, Panora 4 — 9 inn
Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals
Treynor 8 Red Oak 7
Underwood 6 Clarinda 2
Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals
Hinton 10 Missouri Valley 0
Alta-Aurelia 8 MVAOCOU 5
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – REGULAR SEASON
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Creston 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Lewis Central 9
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sioux City East 12 Le Mars 2