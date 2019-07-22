(KMAland) -- Harlan, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are all one win away from the state tournament. Full Monday night baseball rundown below.
CLASS 1A: Southeast Warren 10 Audubon 0
Colby Page had three hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Kaleb Bauer and Bryce Hal added two hits and two RBI. Brock Manser and Lane Dittmer also drove in two runs for the Warhawks.
Marcus Olsen, Derek Porsch and Aiden Alt all had one hit each for the Wheelers.
1A: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 3
Trey Baker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Esa Johnson added a home run and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District Finals
Saint Ansgar 13 North Butler 5
Pekin 11 Iowa Mennonite 7
Central Decatur 7 Moravia 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 3
Southeast Warren 10 Audubon 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Woodbine 0
Class 2A District Finals
Pocahontas Area 3 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
West Branch 7 Mid-Prairie 6
Central Lee 5 Davis County 4
Des Moines Christian 6 Woodward-Granger 5
Ogden 7 Kuemper Catholic 2
Class 3A District Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Storm Lake 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Spencer 3
Ballard 8 Webster City 3
Boone 7 Greene County 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9 Decorah 4
Charles City 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 3
West Delaware at Central DeWitt, 7:00 PM
Wahlert Catholic 10 Benton 2
Davenport Assumption 2 Washington 1
Fairfield 9 Mount Pleasant 2
Marion 12 South Tama 6
Solon 3 Oskaloosa 2
North Polk 2 Norwalk 1
Centerville 9 Grinnell 4
Harlan 5 Winterset 2
ADM, Adel 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 1
Class 4A Substate Semifinals
Waukee 11 Sioux City West 0
Ankeny 9 Mason City 2
Southeast Polk 8 Marshalltown 3
Davenport Central 7 Dubuque, Hempstead 6
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6 Davenport West 2
Pleasant Valley 10 Iowa City High 9
WDM Valley 7 Iowa City Liberty 5
Indianola 8 Lewis Central 1